Marko: “Hamilton will still have 5 or 10 penalty positions” – F1 Team – Formula 1

A reversed scenario: in the light of the evidence of the past it could be expected that at the end of the season it would be Max Verstappen to pay the pledge at the level of reliability of the Honda power unit. The Dutch driver, on the other hand, has introduced a fourth additional power unit compared to the three provided for by the regulation, but he did so only because one of the three RA621H was irremediably damaged by the Silverstone accident, when Verstappen hit the barriers at a force of 51 G following the collision with Lewis Hamilton at the Copse.

Mercedes has always had an ace up its sleeve in the power unit in comparison with rivals and in terms of performance it is still like this. The problem is that this year the Brackley team has not been able to be conservative in terms of mappings and the thermal engines are presenting the bill in this final of the season in terms of brilliance and guarantees from the point of view of reliability. Valtteri Bottas has served penalties on the starting grid in three of his last four races, Lewis Hamilton has dropped ten places in Turkey due to the introduction of a new internal combustion engine (ICE). Helmut Marko is convinced that the seven-time world champion must take into account an additional penalty on the starting grid from here to Abu Dhabi.

“I think Hamilton will still have to serve a penalty – the words of Marko reached by the German broadcaster n-tv – I don’t know yet if of five or ten positions, but for sure it will be an element that will work in our favor. We have to win the next two races to increase our self-confidence and nervousness at Mercedes ”.