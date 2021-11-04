Marko: “In Mexico the turbo benefits us, we aim for a double” – F1 Team – Formula 1

There is a fact that is highlighted by several significant aspects of this 2021 championship marked by the duel between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Red Bull and Mercedes, the best performing teams, have not yet celebrated one shotgun in this season. The only ‘one-two’ was that of McLaren in Monza, Red Bull almost missed it in Baku in Azerbaijan, a bruised double for Max Verstappen’s knockout due to the sudden failure of the left rear tire a few laps from term. Mercedes, on the other hand, would most likely have celebrated a double in Turkey judging by the performance of the W12, a blurred prospect due to the ten penalty positions served on the starting grid by Lewis Hamilton in light of the introduction of a new thermal engine ( ICE).

Helmut Marko, however, believes that Mexico represents the ideal opportunity to return to celebrating a double that would allow Max Verstappen to extend the drivers ‘standings and Red Bull to definitively reopen the games in the constructors’ category (where Mercedes has 23 points of benefit). “We have a larger turbo than the Mercedes one – said the head of the youth program of the Milton Keynes stable interviewed by The Gazzetta dello Sport – thanks to the thin air it should be an advantage. In Mexico the goal is a double ”.

Altitude and temperatures should help Red Bull in both Mexico and Brazil. In view of the Mexico City weekend at the start starting tomorrow with the first two free practice sessions Toyoharu Tanabe (Honda engineer) highlighted that the preparation for the Central American weekend is truly unique due to the 2300 meters high above sea level: “The air pressure is much lower and the air is less dense, which affects many aspects of the power unit and chassis – Tanabe’s words – we will try to optimize the package available by exploiting the data collected in the past and what we will detect on Friday in free practice, we cannot afford errors “.