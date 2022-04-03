Marko revealed that Verstappen has a clause to leave Red Bull

Midtime Editorial

/ 02.04.2022 14:57:52





Would you use that output? Helmut Markoteam adviser Red Bull Racing of the Formula 1 surprised to announce that there is an exit clause at contract of the current World Champion: Max Verstappen. This clause could be used by the Dutch pilot in case the team had bad performances constantly.

Will Max Verstappen leave Red Bull?

Really The departure of Max Verstappen from the Red Bull Racing team looks complicated. The rider from the Netherlands won his first title of the Formula 1 last season and seems to have a very good relationship both with the team boss, Christian Horner, as with his partner, Czech Perez and the rest of the mechanics.

“Yes Red Bull experiences a kind of ‘accident’, just like in 2014then there is, of course, an escape clause. Max is an important link in the chess game. It’s not surprising that manufacturers take this into account,” said Marco to Formel1.de.

“For Red Bull it was important to be able to say that we committed to the best driver with our team until 2028. If you have someone like Maxit has a positive effect on the rest of the team and the team members.”

At the moment,

Max Verstappen

comes from winning the

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

and stays in the

third position

the

drivers championship

with 25 points. In front of him are both drivers of the team

ferrari

,

Charles Leclerc (45)

and

Carlos Sainz (33)

respectively.

​

​