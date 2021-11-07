marks the penalty between the whistles and then brings your hands to your ears- Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

The Turkish submerged by the whistles of his former fans marks the penalty of the momentary 0-1. On the eve of the derby, the post on Instagram with both shirts had already caused angry reactions

Overwhelmed by whistles even before the derby started. It wouldn’t be easy Calhanoglu he already knew this from the day of his farewell to Milan and of the transfer – on a free transfer basis, to accept a higher offer of only 500 thousand euros per season – to Inter. But it’s one thing to think about it, it’s one thing to experience everything in person, really. So when he entered the field, San Siro had no mercy for Calhanoglu (who on the eve had posted a photo of him with both shirts: even here arousing the anger of the Milan fans), whistled and insulted every time his big face appeared on the big screen – during the finishing process. And when, immediately afterwards, the speaker read about the formation of Inter, the visiting team in this derby, the name Calhanoglu still started whistling and chanting against the Nerazzurri number 20.

A difficult race, we knew. The script went on with every touch of the ball, but al minute 8 Calhanoglu took his revenge, winning the penalty (Kessie foul). A long check from the Var, penalty confirmed and Hakan on the spot. The nightmare of the Rossoneri fans materializes with the central shot of the Turkish, Tatarusanu beaten. Exultation under the Curva Sud, that of his old fans, with their hands to their ears. Rossoneri supporters enraged, who make up for the draw thanks to de Vrij’s own goal. On the second penalty (Ball-Tour foul on Darmian), however, this time there is no Calhanoglu. Lautaro Martinez goes from 11 meters, but Tatarusanu saves.