Marlene Favela as queen of spring, covers herself with butterflies and falls in love

Marlene Favela as goddess of spring, covers herself with butterflies and falls in loveWell, she once again showed why she is considered one of the most beautiful women on Mexican television.

After his return to the screen with “the heartless“, the actress originally from Durango, is going through one of his best professional and personal moments. Marlene Favela has not only shone for her histrionic talents but also for her facet of businesswoman which has empowered her followers, particularly those who are single mothers.

Although it was thought that Marlene Favela would be part of the new telenovela of the Canal de las Estrellas, “Corazón Guerrero”, the actress herself revealed that for times it was not possible for her because now she was dedicating herself fully to promoting her cosmetic line where lipsticks have been a real success.

Throughout her career, Marlene Favela has teamed up with great stylists, make-up artists and designers, but it is her collaboration with the great Javier de la Rosa that has given her something to talk about and has shown her to be a true queen.

On his most recent poseMarlene Favela wore an exquisite makeup done by Javier de la Rosawhere neutral and earth tones stood out, making her lips and eyes stand out, while the illusion of dozens of butterflies was created on her skin, evoking Persephone, the Greek goddess of spring.

in the promotion of your cosmeticsMarlene Favela has created various styles with Javier de la Rosa where she has exuded glamor and elegance, without neglecting her natural beauty. Thus, the actress of “The fox, the sword and the rose“, “The heirs of the mountain”, “Against all odds” and “wild cat“He has made me sigh more than once.

Marlene Favela, an admirable and self-confident woman

After her separation from businessman George Seely, Marlene Favela pointed out that she would take care of all her daughter’s financial needs and that the girl’s father could see him whenever he wanted. The actress surprised with the maturity with which she treated the separation, without giving in to gossip or attacks.

For many, the attitude of Marlene Favela she has shown the true strength of a woman, she has not only become more admirable but she has shown so much self-confidence that she has inspired others to follow her example.

With the support of her family, Marlene Favela has not only shone as an excellent mother but also as a highly professional actress and a brilliant businesswomanbecause in addition to her makeup line, she also highlights her line of dresses and her line of accessories and dolls for girls inspired by her daughter.