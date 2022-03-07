Marlene Favela confesses that she has always been showered with suitors, even when she was married

Marlene Favela has decided to focus entirely on her daughter Prettyalthough this means leaving her sentimental life in the background, but she clarifies that it is not for lack of suitors because there has never been a lack of someone who tries to conquer her heart, even when she was married.

The beautiful and talented Mexican actress continues to sweep the success of the telenovela ‘La Desalmada’, where she gave life to one of the main characters of the story, but now that she has resumed her role as a mother and businesswoman, she confesses that she is not worried about getting a heartthrob, because he prefers to wait for love to come at the right time and without haste.

“It is that these things are not planned, whatever God wants, andI happily receive what God sends me, I receive it with love and with many personal projects, and my career, then if there is perfect time and if it happens, perfect, and if he doesn’t come when he has to come, those things don’t have to be looked for”, he said during an interview with the ‘Hoy’ program.

The 44-year-old television star was surprised to ensure that there has never been a lack of someone who tries to conquer her heart, but not only during her single stages, since she also confessed that she was also showered with gallants during the time she was married to George Seeleyfather of her daughter Bella.

“There are always suitors, because to tell you oh no! It would be lying to you, there are always, but not now, before, now too, I think that when I was married there were also suitors, that is, suitors.” Marlene Favela

Being single is not something that Marlene Favela loses sleep over, so she is willing to keep waiting for the right man to show up.

“Now that I’m alone too, but no, let’s give her time to be the right personthat it be at the right time, and that only God decides, “he added.

This is not the first time Marlene Favela confesses that she is open to giving herself a new opportunity in love after her marriage to the Australian businessman; however, she prefers to wait for the right person to arrive not only to take care of her, but also wants her to accept and love her firstborn.

“I am not closed, but my priority is my daughter. I am not going to take away my time or moments or anything, if the person who arrives accepts me with the complete package and not only accepts me, but also loves my package, they will be welcome. Although a partner never hurts, I don’t need it and I’m not closed, if he comes, welcome, ”he revealed during an interview with his friend and compadre Jomari Goyso in November 2021.

