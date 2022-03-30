Marlene Favela falls in love in a sophisticated dress of roses and red lips. | instagram special

Marlene Favela falls in love in a sophisticated dress of roses and red lips, making it clear that there is also elegance in simplicity and more so when a woman projects self-confidence. The actress of “the heartless” and “wild cat” is taking the world of fashion and beauty by storm as an entrepreneur.

A few months after saying goodbye to “Leticia Lagos”, the character of “the heartless” that marked her return to television, Marlene Favela continues to add success, now with her makeup line where she herself has modeled the lipsticks she made with the best quality materials.

On this occasion, Marlene Favela showed off her curves in a tight rose print dress which confirmed that it is one of the most beautiful actresses in mexicoalso stole glances with red lips that matched the dress and her colorful shoes.

Although the make-up It was more charged than the one she has worn on other occasions, her great friend, the makeup artist Javier de la Rosa managed to highlight the most beautiful features of Marlene’s face, balancing the attention between her lips and her eyes, an ideal style for spring events on mature women but modern and active.

At 44 years oldMarlene Favela is going through one of her best professional stages, as her followers support each of her projects, including those that do not appear on television, demonstrating that she is a woman of many virtues.

Marlene Favela, empowering women through beauty

The actress originally from Durangohas shown that she is much more than a pretty face, because in addition to standing out as a talented actress, in recent months she has surprised with various projects dedicated to women.

Inspired by herself and her role as a mother, Marlene Favela has captivated with a clothing line with models that have sold out in minutes and that she models herself. also highlightedto the line of dolls she has created for girls What his daughter, Bella Seely and the lipsticks that her own colleagues like Livia Brito and Marjorie de Sousa have described as excellent.

Marlene Favela is a clear example that a determined woman with self-esteem has no limits, which is why her followers have been inspired by her and the great achievements she has made, especially now that she shines as a single mother and with an extremely cordial relationship. with the father of her daughter.

His followers expect Marlene Favela returns to television And although the actress does not rule it out, she has not revealed what her next project will be, we could see her on the small screen at the end of this year or in 2023.