Marlene Favela shines in an elegant dress with puffed sleeves

The soap opera actress is a fan of sharing with her followers every elegant garment she wears, so today she decided to pose in a long blue dress made of pompous fabric and puffed sleevesan ideal garment to wear in this season that has just started.

Marlene Favela today once again dazzled with elegance in the social networkssince she showed off her beauty with a long blue dress printed with flowers of different colors, in addition to the fact that this garment had puffed sleeves and a V-neckline.

With this dress the actress marked her tiny waist. For her hairstyle she chose to wear her hair pinned from the top and loose the rest of it, so she slightly waved the ends of it. Their make-up It was also simple, since it only included pink shadows, black eyeliner and nude lips.

With this beautiful outfit I not only wish your followers all the success at the beginning of the week, he also dedicated a message to motivate them, “Others can only see what you teach them! Make sure to impress them!”, words that immediately commented.

Highlighting how talented she is and how beautiful she always looks in any garment, like a queen, and how beauty is in her blood, through her stories she shared that today was a spa day, since she boasted what divine that her nude nails remained.

She always opts for this type of tones when it comes to makeup or in the case of doing her nails. So far they are the only news that Marlene Favela He has shared on his social networks, but surely in the course of the week he will model more outfits that highlight his charms.

Since each of these give them ideas to his followers to find out what is in trend each season, in this case summer, since it has started days, and the colors vary a little with those of spring. The actress has revealed nothing about work projects.

She seems to be very focused on her beauty ventures, like her line of cosmetics and clothing, two things with which he has truly stood out. We will keep you up to date with any news, but don’t forget to follow her on networks so you don’t miss anything.

In their accounts you can find a great variety of garmentseven sports, remember that you should always prioritize getting the most out of your charms, all women have attributes that we love to show off, so choose what suits you best, and what better than with the help of Marlene Favela.