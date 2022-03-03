Marlene Favela, why she resigned from The Lord of the Skies | The Governor | FAME

In recent years, “The Lord of the heavens” became one of the most acclaimed productions by the public in several Latin American countries. With several seasons broadcast through the telemundo signal, the narco-series reigned in its time slot, while bringing together talents such as Rafael Amaya, Fernanda Castillo and Carmen Villalobos in one place. Until Marlene Favela joined the cast at one point.

Marlene Favela, Born in Santiago Papasquiaro, State of Durango (Mexico), she has participated in several soap operas, series and movies throughout her career as an actress. This is how he managed to be part of important productions such as “Wild Cat”, “Zorro: the sword and the rose”, “The heirs of Mount”, “Against all odds”, “The face of revenge”, “Mr. of heaven”, among others. Another of her great roles was in the movie “Species IV: The Awakening”, in 2007.

Marlene Favela also decided not to participate in the telenovela “Corazón Guerrero”. (Photo: Marlene Favela / Instagram)

But just as he participated in productions that were very successful in different parts of the world, Marlene Favela He also had to reject other telenovela proposals for various reasons and circumstances.

This was confessed by the actress herself during a broadcast on her YouTube channel where she also spoke about her resignation from the series.The Lord of the heavens”, according to People in Spanish.

“The Lord of the Skies” was broadcast for the first time on April 15, 2013. (Photo: Telemundo)

WHY MARLENE FAVELA QUIT “THE LORD OF HEAVENS”

Marlene Favela It was also part of the famous series “The Lord of the heavens”, which compared to other productions where he had to reject them -as already indicated- on this occasion he had to give up the production of Telemundo.

This happened during the second season of “The Lord of the heavens” where the actress played Victoria Narvaezwhich was known as ‘The Governor‘.

“La Gober played in the second and third seasons – it could last more seasons, it was not known – but until that moment they offered me the second and third seasons of El Señor de los Cielos. But I had another project on the horizon at that time that I had already discussed with Televisa”, specified Favela.

Silvia Marlene Favela Meraz is her full name and she was born in Santiago Papasquiaro, Durango, on August 5, 1976. She is 40 years old. (Photo: Instagram)

He remarked that everything had already been coordinated and was “very cooked”. He adds that at that moment he had to say: “Well, I just do the second season of The Lord of the Skies”.

Finally, he maintained that this is the real reason why Victoria appears in the second season of the series, because otherwise she would have been seen in more seasons.

“Sometimes one has to say no to projects due to unrelated circumstances”, declared the actress.

WHO IS MARLENE FAVELA

The actress Silvia Marlene Favela Merazwas born in Santiago Papasquiaro, Durango (Mexico) on August 5, 1977. Over the years she managed to become a very famous actress for starring in several soap operas.

In 2004 he was part of the telenovela “Ruby” and the following year he was in the cast of “Against wind and tide”. On the other hand, in 2007 she participated in the film “Species IV: The Awakening”.

Then, in 2012, he signed exclusivity with Telemundo and was part of important telenovelas such as “El Zorro: la Espada y la Rosa”, “Los herederos Del Monte”, “Elcara de la vendetta” and “El Señor de los Cielos”.

WHY DID MARLENE FAVELA LEAVE THE “DESALMADA”?

Through your account Instagram, Marlene Favela communicated to his more than 4.8 million followers that he will no longer be part of the cast of the program. The actress published a series of photos with her companions, where she thanked them and dedicated a tender message:

“Yesterday I said goodbye to one of the most beautiful projects of my life! I take the best of every moment! Goodbye my beloved #leticialagos giving you life was a pleasure and I will miss you! Thank you @elgueromex for this beautiful opportunity! I wish my colleagues success wherever they go, working with you was a treat!” MORE DETAILS HERE.