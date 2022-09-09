Marley and me: the movie that will make you value your pets more | CHEK

Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston are two code names of comedy during the last decades. Although both have also excelled in other genres, such as drama, there is a film that brought them together in the genre that has given them international popularity. This story, which is available at Netflixwill make you cry more than once if you have had a much loved pet.

this fiction reunited the actors in 2008 and it has several moments of romance and, especially, of drama. For this reason, it has become one of the most viewed of the aforementioned streaming platformdespite the years that have passed since its premiere.

We refer to “Marley and Me” (“Marley & Me” in its original language), the film by David Frankel Based on the autobiography of journalist John Groganwhich has the same name as the movie. Based on a true story and with a powerful message, this is a film that you cannot miss.

The protagonists with their pet Marley on the beach (Photo: Fox 2000 Pictures)

WHAT IS “MARLEY AND ME” ABOUT?

The film tells the story of John and Jenny Groganwho begin to enjoy their new life together as spouses. They move to West Palm Beach, Florida, to continue enjoying their love life and other new opportunities in terms of work. They are both journalists.

In this way, get jobs at two different newspapers, direct competitors, and settle in a house that lives up to their expectations. Fulfilled these aspects, they arrive at the nucleus of the next step in their relationship: become parents. John, however, still doesn’t want to be a father and, on the advice of a friend, buys Jenny a dog.

The dog is a labrador retriever named after Marley. What would be a play by John to distract the couple from him, he becomes a member of his family, with his pranks, irreverence and unconditional love. Thus, Marley begins to transform everyone’s life.

“Marley and I” moves between comedy, romance and drama in a way that, despite its clichés, manages to move the viewer who has had a much-loved pet throughout his life. The tape, thus, explores the loyalty, goodness and evil of people, among other lessons that it leaves marley’s story.

Wilson and Aniston in a scene from “Marley and I” (Photo: Fox 2000 Pictures)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “MARLEY AND I”?

Owen Wilson as John Grogan

Jennifer Aniston as Jenny Grogan

Eric Dane as Sebastian

Alan Arkin as Arnie Klein

Haley Bennett as Lisa

Kathleen Turner as Mrs. Kornblut

Nathan Gamble as Patrick Grogan

Haley Hudson as Debby

HOW TO WATCH “MARLEY AND I”?

The movie “Marley and Me” either “A couple of three” is part of the catalog of Netflix and you can see it, online, by clicking on this link which will direct you to streaming platform. The tape is also available on Amazon Prime Video.

TRAILER OF “MARLEY AND ME”