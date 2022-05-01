Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera punished Rob Font and prevailed by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC Vegas 53 | Other Sports | Sports

Marlon chito Vera won the main event on the UFC Vegas 53 card this Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, defeating American Rob Font by unanimous decision.

The Ecuadorian mercilessly punished Font in the third and fourth rounds, and in the fifth he certified his evolution in the most important mixed martial arts (MMA) company in the world with an outstanding performance.

He swept on the cards: 48-47, 49-46, 49-46.

It is the most important victory that Vera has achieved since her debut in the UFC in 2014. Before that, she defeated fellow American Frankie Edgar by knockout at Madison Square Garden in New York on the main card of UFC 268, in November 2021.

The man from Manabí had declared in the previous UFC Vegas 53 that “an excellent victory can put me in line for the belt or could take me to him.” And the titan of Chone signed it.

chito, eighth in the ranking, improved his fight record to 19-7-1 in professional MMA and 13-6 in the UFC. Next week his name could appear on the top 5 when the classification is updated.

“Up Ecuador, I’m going to take the belt to the country,” promised the tricolor after the end of the five-round fight.

Font was more effective in the first round, he landed more punches. The American’s right hand broke the Ecuadorian’s guard.

chito he based his attack by reducing the distance and kicking hard, both to the body and to the legs, while Font preferred to work a quick jab accompanied by a second blow, with good results.

Font’s hitting volume was superior; Vera responded with powerful body kicks that reverberated through the Apex. Almost at the end of round a precise blow from the South American sent Rob to the canvas, whom he almost finished with ground and pound.

Third assault for the manabita: the dynamics remained similar to the rounds previous ones, with Font trying to take the baton of the contest, but with chito defending with fire. After a good exchange, Vera landed a knee to the jaw of Font, who’s legs shook and she survived thanks to the bell.

Despite the constant pounding that Font launched, the punishment did not make a dent in Vera’s face, who only saw a little redness on the face, while Rob’s face was completely bloody and swollen.

The Ecuadorian avoided most of the punishment and what he received from Font did not do him obvious damage, while each blow from the Ecuadorian disfigured Font’s face a little more. Still a kick to the face closed the performance for Chone.

The last round certified the evolution of chito Vera, with a very strong and solid jaw.

It was a spectacular victory in the Ecuadorian’s first main event in the UFC. (D)