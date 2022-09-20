Marly: a beautiful poster for the second edition of the classical and jazz piano festival

The festival organized by the city of Marly will take place from Friday 23 to Sunday 25.

Kateryna Kulykova has won several prizes at international piano competitions.













By Caroline Toilliez (local press correspondent)





This classical and jazz piano festival will take place this year in two places: at the Saint-Pierre church, rue Vaillant-Couturier, and at the Oscar-Carpentier park.













Amateurs and novices will be able to rejoice in this program.







The festival will begin on Friday, September 23, at 7 p.m., at Saint-Pierre Church and will welcome Kateryna Kulykova, a classical pianist of Ukrainian origin who has won numerous awards.









































Kateryna will perform works by Chopin and Liszt.

The full price is €10, reduced price from €7 and free for children under 12.













Saturday September 24, at 7 p.m., at Saint-Pierre church, Antoine Simon, classical pianist, choir director and composer will perform works by Beethoven, Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky.











The full price is €10, reduced price from €7 and free for children under 12.

Sunday, September 25, at 11 a.m., at Oscar Park, the group Ten Worlds, with Stéfan Orins, Karine Gobert, François Taillefer and Pascal Lovergne, will take the public into a jazz musical universe. Free.











To close this festival, at 4 p.m., at Saint-Pierre church, Frédéric Volanti, jazz pianist, composer and teacher will perform works known as Autumn Leaves by Eric Clapton, Cry me a river by Justin Timberlake or even Javanese by Serge Gainsbourg.







The full price is €10, reduced price from €7 and free for children under 12.

Please note that there are no ticket sales on the day of the concerts. New this year: the ticket office is completely digital. To reserve your tickets, go to bit-ly/PianoMarly











