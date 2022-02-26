Maroon 5 concert in Puerto Rico canceled

Fans of the American musical group brown 5 received the unfortunate news that the concert that the performers would offer next March 28 at the Coliseum of Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot was cancelled. According to the production, the event will not take place due to “circumstances beyond the control of the band”.

The letter, which established that Maroon 5 hopes to be able to return to the island soon to meet their fans, added that people who bought their tickets via credit card will receive a refund of their money automatically, it may take time to reflect three to five business days.

Those consumers who have made the payment in cash must go to the Coliseo de Puerto Rico box office so that they can receive their money back.

The American pop rock group was formed in 2001 in Los Angeles, when the group called Kara’s Flowers, formed in 1994 by Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, Mickey Madden and Ryan Dusick decided to reconvert after publishing an album that was not very successful. After maturing at university and making some adjustments to their line-up, they decided to sign with an independent label that would offer them creative freedom, and in 2002 they released their first album as Maroon 5.