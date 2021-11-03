Marotta agreement for the anti-Juve coup

Transfer market, Brozovic has not yet renewed his contract and could leave Inter: Marotta agreement for the anti-Juventus coup

L’Inter he is preparing to face a very complicated week. Today the Nerazzurri will begin the return phase of the group Champions League and they will see it again with surprise Sheriff Tiraspol. Obligatory to conquer the three points, in order to occupy at least the second place and significantly increase the hopes of qualifying for the round of 16.

It is not, however, the only crucial match in the ‘Beloved’ calendar. Sunday evening the derby of the Madonnina will be staged with the Milanese cousins. Also in that case it is forbidden to make mistakes, with the men of Pegs already ahead of 7 points in the standings. Meanwhile, the company reflects on issues related to the transfer market. In particular, the contract renewal of Marcelo Brozovic. The deadline is scheduled for June and an agreement for the extension has not yet been reached. There is distance between the proposal around the 4.5 million and the request for 6, for this reason the possibility of a painful farewell to zero parameter. The CEO Marotta, for its part, it would already be moving on the revenue front.

Inter, goodbye Brozovic and agreement for the coup: Marotta ‘mocked’ Juventus

The number one manager of the Lombards has no intention of being caught unprepared. In fact, he wants to reserve the card for Leandro Paredes for June, removing it from the Juventus (on his trail for some time to strengthen a central area of ​​the field in extreme difficulty). Furthermore, Marotta would have already reached a agreement with the player, who no longer finds space with PSG and he’s going to get a change.

The Argentine agreement ends in 2023, which facilitates negotiation with Leonardo. It would be a low cost deal, with a possible outlay of around 15 million euros. Marotta plays in advance and tries to mock Juventus.