Marotta: “Brozovic’s renewal soon, there is confidence. Excellent work with Inzaghi “

The Nerazzurri ad sport: “Inter-Juve always a particular match, we will have to make an extra effort this evening”

First title of the season up for grabs, in a never banal match for Inter and for him too. Beppe Marotta, ad sport of the Nerazzurri club, presents tonight’s challenge also talking about the news on the corporate theme to the microphones of Sport Mediaset:

How much does this trophy mean for Inter? And how does it feel to be listed as a favorite?

“This is an important, prestigious trophy. We play a match that is defined as the Italian derby beyond the competition. The reasons are many, then we play with Juve in a dry match.”

Can we give the renewal of Brozovic and you managers as an officer?

“As far as Brozovic is concerned, the important thing is the will to find a conclusion. We have not yet reached it but we are on the right path and therefore we are confident that we can do it as soon as possible. As for the management, I, Ausilio and Baccin we are a team that tries to give support to the coach. The work done with Inzaghi is excellent and the important thing is to continue on this roadmap. “

How do you expect this match tonight?

“I think our team is going through a period of form also linked to performance. Then this is a particular race, with the result that is defined in 90 minutes or more, and therefore we will have to make more efforts than them who are more used to finals. But I am confident that we will have a good race “.

What puts pressure on the part of Juventus?

“The pressure is ordinary in my opinion for a team that aspires to win trophies. Inter have a record full of successes and therefore there must be pressure, ambition and the desire to take the three points regardless of the respect that is owed to the opponent. “.

January 12, 2022 (change January 12, 2022 | 20:32)

