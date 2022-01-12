Marotta: “Can I renew Brozovic? We are on the right path to finish soon”

“The pressure? An ordinary trait for a team that wants to win trophies and competitions. It means having pride, ambition and respect for the opponent”

“The renewal of Brozovic? We are on the right track to conclude soon,” said the CEO. of Inter before the start of the match with Juve. “The pressure? It’s an ordinary feature for a team that wants to win trophies and competitions. It means having pride, ambition and respect for the opponent.”

About Brozovic – “The important fact is the will of both parties to reach the conclusion, we are on the right path and I am optimistic. The management? We are doing an excellent job, for which I also thank Ausilio and Baccin, trying to support the coach and the team where c “is the necessity. Inzaghi’s work up to now has been positive. It is important that we continue on this roadmap”, he added.

On the match – “It is an important, prestigious trophy that can enrich the club’s palmares. It is the Italian derby, so it is clear that the reasons are many. It is a straight match that always hides some unknowns. They are more used to final, but I’m optimistic because I saw a very focused and motivated team. “

January 12, 2022 (change January 12, 2022 | 20:56)

