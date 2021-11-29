Marotta: “Change of ownership? I deny. We leaders will renew. Market, we think high “

The words of the Nerazzurri ad in the meeting at the Pirellone

FcInterNews editorial staff

The CEO ofInter, Giuseppe Marotta, is the protagonist today of a meeting at the “Pirellone” with the Inter Club del Lombardy Regional Council. Interviewed by Fabrizio Biasin, the Nerazzurri manager touched on many topics.

Is qualification for the round of 16 a small rematch?

“In the introduction I wanted to thank the IC of the Lombardy Region for the hospitality and all of you for the affection. Being also from Varese, I have this region in my heart. By answering the question, the players and the coach have achieved an important milestone that was missing from ten years. It takes us back to a glorious past, but we must not live on vendetta and judgments must be made with caution. The equation who spends the most wins is not always valid. A full wallet helps, but where there is no money you need competence, passion, many virtues that I have found in this Inter and I have tried to strengthen. We have given a turning point to a path of transition, today we are on a stage more in keeping with the history of the club. “

Did you expect an Inzaghi so on the piece?

“I am not surprised because I was able to work with him as a player. Humanly he meets the requirements, then there is the professional part and for what he showed at Lazio he gave the example of a winning, young, dynamic coach who he collected many positive characteristics. We made a choice over the course of hours with a coach who also suited very well in terms of form, the same as Conte’s. The results at the beginning of the season were satisfactory “.

Was it your first choice? Had he signed with Lotito on who would you have gone?

“It was in my notebook, of Ausilio and Baccin. The choices must be collegial, dialogue is easy even if the decisions must be mine. A characteristic of those who are exposed to criticism is to have courage. We anticipated the renewal by a few hours. with Lazio. We were timely. It would not have been easy if he had signed with Lazio, I can tell you that we were looking for an Italian coach. Not because he wants to exclude foreigners, but because we really have different characteristics. morning to evening “.

Did you feel a little betrayed by Conte?

“The beauty of football is this, there are continuous changes. To Conte we recognize the merit of having traced a path made up of values ​​and the importance of victory. I can only recognize these values.”

“Good question, but it’s a thing of the past. Let’s talk about the present.”

There are those who speak of absent ownership. Do you feel like you are denying an imminent change of ownership?

“Yes and I take this opportunity to clarify. The English clubs are owned by foreigners. The owners do not always live the daily life of management, there are managers who have this role. The property must give stability. I do a thank you to the Zhang family, first and foremost Steven who is very passionate about this club. In recent years hundreds of millions of euros have been lavished. If Inter have found stability and have given space to a winning period they owe it to the Zhang family. The pandemic has created problems for everyone and even Suning was affected, but proximity was never lacking. The relationship with the management is very frequent. The guarantee is to give us coverage. The previous model cannot be adopted because there is a financial involution in in general, we need to find different models of sustainability. By selling players and replacing them well. I think it is also ethically right, the costs are disproportionate to the revenues “.

Do you think next summer will be a difficult summer?

“In Italy we have been overtaken by various European nations, we need a reinterpretation of the model. We have a big problem with the cost of labor. We have to contain costs and produce players, perhaps even exploiting the trail of values ​​that the players represent and that for Italy. has resulted in the European Championship “.

Everyone is expecting the renewals of Brozovic and Perisic. Where are we at?

“If the players want to stay we are proud to keep them. The player’s will is fundamental. We cannot dispense millions, if there is the possibility that the players understand the new model of Italian football and Inter, we can continue. With great pride, I say that Inter gives a lot to the players. I believe that elsewhere it is difficult to find this affection, seriousness, professionalism, competitiveness represented by Serie A. I really think we can reach an agreement. “

What will happen in January?

“There are two evaluations. January is a repair market, we are lucky to have a squad that does not have deep holes. It is giving us satisfaction, it deserves to continue. The winter window is difficult, we need solutions at the height. We are third. in Italy, in the round of 16 of the Champions League. I don’t think there will be any upheavals. “

A few names: Alvarez and Vlahovic. Is the second impossible?

“The fact that Baccin is in Argentina is part of the ordinary activities of a manager. He monitors the leagues in Argentina and neighboring countries to see who fits our model. Vlahovic is a modern forward, very talented. There is an aspect of conflictuality. with Fiorentina but I hope it will be resolved because I realize that it is bad for a club to see a legacy that has grown thanks to the club itself. It would be nice if they could continue. I can say that he represents one of the most interesting young players in the Italian league. we have experience and youth, with a high quality “.

Is there the idea of ​​a “9” for next year in your head and that of Ausilio, even if Dzeko is doing very well?

“We must have ambition, even throw ourselves into impossible negotiations. Then there are operations that we will not be able to conclude, but we think upwards. The thought gallops and we must try to grasp the favorable circumstances. Now it is early”.

“The will of the player is fundamental. In this circumstance the will of the player to return to Chelsea converged and on the other hand the company could not give up an extraordinary sum. But had it not been the player’s will we would talk about different things, so let’s debunk a myth”.

Did Agnelli do wrong to send you away?

“There is a cycle for players and coaches, it is right that there is also for the managers. I am very happy to be at Inter. I went to see her in Appiano Gentile on my bike from home, she was the Grande Inter and I remember many games I have seen . At that time there was the custom of the Milanese to go to retreat in Como or Varese. On Saturdays we went to hotels. I met Suarez when I was 10. As a child I supported Varese and if I am here today I owe it to that club. Lombard I saw Milan and Inter at San Siro, or on Swiss TV “.

Did AC Milan also look for you?

“The acquaintances with the Milan managers are there and they are good. There have been lunches and dinners in which we talk about everything, but I was at Juventus and I didn’t give space to any opening.”

These days we talk about capital gains. What do you hear?

“That the Italian model must guarantee player trading. We are a transition championship, champions no longer finish their careers here. With Lukaku and Hakimi we have seen that those who come to Italy then have the hope of going to PSG or to the Premier. We must also witness these situations, because Hakimi and Lukaku have generated capital gains “.

Don’t Inter have any problems?

When will you renew the contract?

“As management we have a good relationship with the owners. We will see how Covid will affect Steven Zhang’s return to Milan. But I, Ausilio, Baccin and Samaden are happy to continue the Inter experience and it is something reciprocal with the owners. . I believe that at the first opportunity there are the conditions to do so “.