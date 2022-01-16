Marotta: “Dybala? Opportunities are looked at. Inter attack is strong. Our renewal … “

The Nerazzurri manager spoke about the match against Atalanta and focused on the moment of Inzaghi’s team

Beppe Marotta, before the match against Atalanta, he spoke to DAZN about the moment of Interof Inzaghi who comes from the victory against Juventus in the Super Cup but must now refocus himself as much as possible on the championship. These are the words of the Inter manager:

-What was it like to win the Super Cup? What do you think of Sanchez’s words after the game?

First of all it was a great satisfaction, immense joy for the club and team. But this team has to file the trophy and think about this race that puts us back in a competition we care a lot about. We know Sanchez, we know what the way of doing and thinking is. The important thing is that he responds on the pitch to what are the indications of the coach, the team’s needs and we are happy.

-Was you the friend Dybala was looking for in the stands after the Juventus goal?

Not for sure (laughs.ndr), I was at home. To give an answer I would say that when a player like this approaches a junction it is normal to be approached to this or that club but we have a department of strong, very professional, good forwards, we are in place.

-The king of the zero parameters is you, if there was an opportunity, Inter could think about it …

Our management structure monitors market opportunities, it is a must. We must have high ambition even if we cannot overcome it. An attempt must be made with everyone. But as I said, we have a complete attacking team and we have to give respect to them who are giving us satisfaction. Inzaghi is happy.

-How much has Inter’s appeal for the champions grown in recent years? How long did he move from Turin to Milan?

I wouldn’t say from Turin to Milan. I think it’s a question of approach, the EL final, the Scudetto, the Super Cup means that there is awareness of experiencing intense emotions and goals. It also represents a business card for other players eager to come. Thus we raise the quality level of the group which is already very high.

– The renewal of managers?

We have no prosecutors, we have practically reached an agreement. It is right that the official is given in due time. But we are responsible managers, happy to be in one of the most important clubs in the world. Better than this…

January 16, 2022 (change January 16, 2022 | 20:31)

