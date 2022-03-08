Marotta: “Dybala? Transfer market in due time. Inzaghi our leader”. Then he answers to Pioli

Giuseppe Marottamanaging director ofInterto the microphones of ‘Mediaset’ he spoke a few minutes before the kick-off of the Anfield match against Liverpool: “We are certainly talking about business, but we are talking about an obligation on our part to believe in it. splendid fans who have come this far: it will be difficult but we want to believe in it “.

What does Zhang’s presence in Liverpool mean?

“There is a team on the pitch and another off. Being here is a proof of affection to give a very strong sense of belonging, all together we want to challenge a very strong team. We have to believe in it.”

There has been a lot of talk about Dybala, can this be a possibility for you?

“Right now there is a season finale that finds us busy on all fronts. We are all focused on these competitions, in due course we will focus on the transfer market.”

Does Milan’s victory in Naples change the hierarchies? Pioli said that you are always the favorites

“The second star is certainly a goal, albeit an ambitious one. But Milan is also the favorite: it was and it is today too.”

What did the first leg teach you?

“He taught us that in football whoever plays better does not always win. We did not deserve the 0-2 but such an important team punishes you for any inattention. In the growth process it is also necessary to analyze these matches, experience plays an important role in these. races. It is also right to evaluate mistakes to improve “.

Is the eighth final in Europe the real dimension of Inter today?

“Liverpool are among the strongest in the world, Klopp started a winning cycle starting from the bottom, it took a few years. We are back in the second round of the Champions League after 10 years and we have already climbed a step, now we have to grow and improve our performances. The company’s will is to return to the stage that we haven’t enjoyed for a few years, but it takes some time “.

Always with Inzaghi?

“He arrived at Inter on tiptoe, inherited the victory of a Scudetto and it was not easy. Today he is the leader of this team to all intents and purposes, we are in three competitions, we have won a Super Cup: we are really very happy and he is very happy to be with us “.