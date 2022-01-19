Marotta: “Frattesi and Scamacca? We aim for made in Italy. Many offer themselves to Inter. Dybala … “

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta spoke to Mediaset’s microphones before the match against Empoli

Beppe Marotta, managing director of the Inter sports area, spoke to SportMediaset before the Coppa Italia match against Empoli. These are his statements: “The Italian Cup is a goal because the Inter where they participate has the obligation to get the best: this means going through tonight. Scamacca and Frattesi? I want to congratulate Carnevali for his excellent management at Sassuolo and for the enhancement of talents: it is normal that the attention on these guys is on the part of the top clubs.

It is normal for Inter to look at them carefully: we all work together with the intention of strengthening Inter as much as possible by looking above all at Made in Italy: this aspect is underestimated, but we are a level football movement. However, we must recognize the merits of this group, which is giving us satisfaction and made up of excellent professionals: we are on the right track to create a hard core.

My renewal? We do not have agents who represent us, we are men and a glance is enough for us: we met with the president and we are all satisfied and happy to continue: we could only be, it is a happy period. Inter is a very prestigious club, the renewal is automatic: the club will announce the official in the right time.

Dybala? When a player of that value approaches the deadline, it is normal to be approached to the top clubs: these discussions and suggestions are therefore recurring. It is right to remember that we have an offensive department of great value, they are all professionals who respond to our requests. Management must be ambitious in looking for players and raise the bar: and if the goal is not achieved, it does not matter, but attempts must be made. It is normal that we are on the players, in this specific case the offensive department gives us guarantees, even Inzaghi is happy.

Summer goodbyes? We look with happiness at the present of an Inter that is inserted in a stage suitable for its history: it is thanks to all the company components, from the ownership to the last member. The appeal is back very strong, the testimony comes from many willingness to offer themselves to come to Inter: this is a source of pride for everyone. “

January 19, 2022 (change January 19, 2022 | 20:34)

