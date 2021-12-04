Marotta: “Frequent contacts with Brozovic and Perisic, agreement possible in a short time”

The Nerazzurri ad sport to DAZN: “Call Mourinho? We never had the opportunity to meet”

Shortly before the kick-off of Roma-Inter, Inter ad sport Beppe speaks Marotta, which to the microphones of DAZN presents this match today more than ever special and full of meaning for the Nerazzurri, with a focus on extra-field issues:

A particularly positive moment for Inter, where are the pitfalls tonight?

“I expect a match full of pitfalls. Beyond the name and the environment, Roma is made up of a competitive squad based also on the defections they have had. I hope that we will see a commercial for our football movement and we hope to be able to continue. in our roadmap “.

Can the perfect Christmas gifts be the renewals of Brozovic and Perisic?

“The dynamics are part of the daily agendas. Ausilio and I have frequent contact with them. This group deserves a confirmation, but today we are focused on the league and the Champions League. If the players show their will to stay, the agreement will be found in a short time.” .

Have you ever thought about calling Mourinho to one of your teams?

“No, because we have never crossed paths. And when a coach had to decide he was already married. I have great esteem for a winning coach, who has collected so many successes. Then let’s say that for Inter he brings back to an ‘ an unforgettable year, one of the most touching moments in the club’s history “.

December 4, 2021 (change December 4, 2021 | 20:23)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link