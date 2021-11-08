Marotta: “Future with Suning. Head-to-head confrontations are one of our faults. Market? I don’t think we will change “

All the topics touched by the CEO of Inter on Radio Rai

FcInterNews editorial staff

The day after the Milan derby it’s up to Beppe Marotta analyze what happened in the derby. TO Radio Anch’io Lo Sport, the CEO is obviously “questioned” on many other issues as well. “I want to underline how it was a beautiful spot for the world of football – says Marotta -. The match was seen in 150 countries, about 60 thousand spectators, a vibrant, breathless match, with great fairness on the pitch and beautiful choreography. The regret remains because we tried to get the entire stake and we did not succeed, thanks also to the opponent. We must not forget that football is a social phenomenon as well as a sporting one, yesterday it was a great example in this sense “.

“We are in a highly interlocutory phase of the championship. We are the team that has played seven away games and five at home against the others who have played six. They are small details but it is better to wait until the end of the group. The difference is represented by the difference. the fact that Milan has grown with the Pioli management, has reached a maximum level and has a role as a candidate for the Scudetto. We are reigning champions and we must honor the Italian flag on the shirt, but this year I see a beautiful championship “.

“Antonello is taking care of the stadium, but things are progressing in the best way. It is a strong need of the clubs, there is a communion of intent with the Municipality. The properties are favorable. I hope we can leave as soon as possible because the stadium it is a patrimonial asset and a container of emotions. It is an important need “.

The changes in the regulation and the Var.

“It is a regulation that very often is a bit ambiguous and must be continually revised for the change of the competitive part on the field. The speed has changed and the regulation adapts, but it is formed by an ancient body like the Ifab, composed of components of Anglo-Saxon football. There is no homogeneous European representation, often these characters do not know the dynamics. We managers try to change it but it is not easy. The hope is that Collina, from the height of his experience, can mitigate these imbalances. . The Var? It has been introduced a few years ago. I am in favor of introducing the technology if it limits errors. Even the Var does not eradicate all errors, certainly there have been regulatory changes after its introduction and therefore we must continue on this path because technology must be exploited to the fullest, giving certainty to the activity of the referee who has to decide independently “.

“Today we are focused on this squad, most of these players are Italian champions. Credit must be acknowledged. The team is responding to expectations. We are homogeneous in the departments, I don’t think we will make any changes in January even if we are monitoring for the future” .

The economic difficulties of football.

“Our federal president is working very well, but the phenomenon of difficulty is European if not global. The pandemic has generated 1.1 billion in damages to us. Internally we have to mitigate the cost of labor because it is disproportionate to revenues, but the remedy is an activity of a different model of sustainability, which provides for a reduction in costs and the enhancement of resources. However, politics must be more attentive to our world, accepting, for example, the installment of contributions on the salaries of players. the problem is not economic but above all financial. The clubs fail not for economic losses that can be compensated by player sales like the ones we suffered. “

“Our future will certainly be with Suning, which has lavished hundreds of millions of euros. They have said more than once, even to us, that they want to continue, certainly in a model that cannot be the same as before but a model of internal sustainability. . You can use expertise and creativity on the market. The goal is not to dispense illusions but ambition is an integral part of the club. “

The lack of victories in head-to-head matches.

“Compared to a broader evaluation this is a defect, we must improve. The details make the difference but the highly positive performances comfort us. We did not take advantage of the opportunities because even in the direct clashes, you see the penalties against Juventus and Lazio, but also the yesterday’s occasions with Milan, they tell us that we need to be more concrete. “

“The Superlega was mainly born as a great wake-up call of a model that no longer guaranteed sustainability. This bell must lead to a European model that guarantees this, even on the part of organizations such as Fifa, UEFA, it is necessary to understand that the calendars must be made respecting the business risk that the clubs run, with higher payouts given that the tournaments are very attractive. UEFA has launched three tournaments, European football pays and it is right that the clubs are kept in consideration “.