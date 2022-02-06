Marotta: “Gosens does not influence Perisic’s renewal. Brozovic wants to stay, I hope it will close soon “

Lights on at San Siro, the center of the world is here. Inter and Milan compete in the most beautiful derby with a good slice of the Scudetto at stake

Lights on at San Siro, the center of the world is here. Inter and Milan compete in the most beautiful derby with a good slice of the Scudetto at stake. Inzaghi can escape, Pioli is forced to win, with a look behind him. Woe to those who lose, woe to those who stop. Beppe Marotta, sporting director of the Nerazzurri club, expresses all the charge of the Inter milieu for a potentially decisive match. Here are the words of him to DAZN:

SKRINIAR CAPTAIN? – “Skriniar future captain? The love of the fans is one aspect, but it is a problem that we have not yet raised. There are many profiles that reflect the profile of a good captain. There will be time to think about it. For now, we are happy. by Handanovic, long live him. We want to continue with him. “

SPOT – “Today is a particular match, we hope it will be a commercial for our football. There are still 45 points available, any result will be this is an interlocutory day. To face this match with the awareness of wanting to get the best is a pride,” we want to continue the march that led us to the top of the standings “.

GOSENS AND PERISIC – “On the left we took an opportunity (Gosens, ed), we thank the owners for allowing us to make an important investment. Now the squad is more competitive, but before it was already at a high level. Perisic useful on the right? very serious professional, he could also be used on the right. In Inzaghi’s game the wing player is an important pawn. The purchase of Gosens does not want to limit him, but to provide Inzaghi with one more player “.

BROZOVIC – “Brozovic? There is the will of both sides to continue, this is the official news. We are working to find a solution. We hope we can close quickly, it is everyone’s will”.

February 5, 2022 (change February 5, 2022 | 17:40)

