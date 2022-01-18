Marotta has a wild card to convince Dybala

Inter: Dybala can arrive thanks to Marotta

Dybala-Inter is not a utopia. According to the latest transfer market news, Marotta has already made the math to close a market operation that could change the plans of the two big names. The CEO The Nerazzurri, as reported by Corriere della Sera, knows the complexity of the negotiation but would have an ace up his sleeve to get to Paulo Dybala and convince his agent.

Inter: here’s how Dybala can arrive

Inter would be working quietly to close the Dybala deal. To get Joya to sign up for zero, the investment money would already have been found. In June, the Nerazzurri will say goodbye to Vidal and Vecino at zero, thus getting rid of 9 million net salary. Eriksen’s departure has already saved another 7.5 million euros for a total of 16.5 million. But that’s not all To get to Dybala, Marotta could also say goodbye to Sanchez by paying a severance pay of 4.5 million, saving 2.5 million (the Chilean today earns 7 net).

Inter: what is missing for Dybala?

All done? Not even. The numbers to take Dybala in June by offering a salary of 10 million net per season are not lacking. However, the most complex part probably remains that of convincing Paulo Dybala to leave Turin to join the Nerazzurri cause.