Marotta: “I remember Zamparini like this. On Suning’s passion for Inter … “

As a guest of TeleLombardia, the Nerazzurri CEO recalled the former Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini and more
Beppe Marotta, guest of Telelombardia, the former Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini recalled: “First of all, I am very sorry for the absence of Zamparini, he was a friend as well as a president. I had known him for 40 years, from the province of Varese which was my city. I stimulated him to buy the Venezia in 1986, and then join it 10 years later. Beautiful years, of great emotional impact. I can only be sorry, but I remember it with great esteem and admiration. I can remember the great passion in leading Venice and Palermo, the determination with which he made every decision and they were very ambitious, and the determination he had in exonerating coaches, among the best after the war. Then the authority with which he faced the political battles at the level of the League, for a football of feelings.
He also had the hard core of the 2006 national team, from Zaccardo and Barzagli to Grosso and Toni, he had a great flair, almost like a talent scout, he was a great connoisseur “.
Since you’ve been around, the foreign ownership on duty (Suning, ed) at Inter has shown great passion to me.
“I believe that when a manager holds a top position like mine he must have human characteristics of great persuasion and diplomacy and I believe this is the manager’s winning weapon. The rest is done by the forward-looking properties and I have had the pleasure of working with clubs of this type “.
February 1, 2022 (change February 1, 2022 | 21:54)
