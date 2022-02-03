Marotta: “I remember Zamparini like this. On Suning’s passion for Inter … “

Beppe Marotta, guest of Telelombardia, the former Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini recalled: “First of all, I am very sorry for the absence of Zamparini, he was a friend as well as a president. I had known him for 40 years, from the province of Varese which was my city. I stimulated him to buy the Venezia in 1986, and then join it 10 years later. Beautiful years, of great emotional impact. I can only be sorry, but I remember it with great esteem and admiration. I can remember the great passion in leading Venice and Palermo, the determination with which he made every decision and they were very ambitious, and the determination he had in exonerating coaches, among the best after the war. Then the authority with which he faced the political battles at the level of the League, for a football of feelings.