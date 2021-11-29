Marotta: “Inter strong thanks to Suning. Now new model. Alvarez, Vlahovic and the market … “

The words of the Nerazzurri manager guest of the event ‘The Milan team and its present and future challenges’

Speaking during the event ‘The Milan team and its present and future challenges’ in the Belvedere Pirellone room, Beppe Marotta he dealt with several issues, the first one concerns the qualification for the round of 16 of the Champions League. “They have achieved this qualification which is an important milestone. In sport, judgments must never be hasty, they must always be made with great calm and caution because the equation that those who spend the most wins the most, is not always valid. Certainly having a full wallet helps in certain circumstances and in certain achievement of objectives, but where there is no money there must be the competence of those who work, harmony, humility, passion, many virtues that I have found and have tried to strengthen in this Inter Milan. Today we have returned to a stage more in keeping with the history of the club“.

Are you amazed at the beginning of Inzaghi?

“I’m not too surprised. I got to know him as a player at Sampdoria. When from a human point of view he meets the requirements that an Inter coach must have, then there is the part that concerns the profession. his skills as a coach. What he demonstrated to Lazio was precisely an image of a capable, young and dynamic coach. We closed everything in a few hours, facilitated by the fact that he plays with the same form as Conte. He integrated well, the results are more than positive “.

If he had signed the renewal with Lazio who would you have taken?

“He was on our notebook, all choices must be collegial. Off the pitch you have to be a team, even if the maximum responsibility is mine. We made a choice of courage, which is what is needed in football. We decided everything in a few hours, anticipating a probable signing with Lazio “.

“The premise is if the players want to stay at Inter. It is clear that the player’s will is fundamental. For our part, we cannot dispense with the contracts we have to conclude. If the players’ will to stay exists, if there is the possibility of the same they understand the new model of Italian football and therefore also of Inter, I believe that we can continue. Sure God I can say with great pride that Inter is able to give so much to our players. Elsewhere it is difficult to find this affection, this professionalism, seriousness, this environment and this competitiveness that is represented by the Italian championship “.

“The properties don’t always live the daily life of the management. There are the managers, the important thing is that the property gives security and stability. I must say that here we must not forget what the Zhang family did, Steven is a boy In the span of these years they have lavished hundreds and hundreds of millions of euros, we must not forget this. If Inter have found a certain stability which then also gave space to a winning continuity, it is due to the Zhang family. It is clear that the pandemic has created major economic problems and the Zhang family has also suffered, but their closeness has never been lacking. Steven’s relationship with me and the management is not daily but it is very frequent. The guarantee is to give us coverage. . We need to find different models of sustainability. The fact of selling players and replacing them well. I think it is also ethically right. “

“Conte must be given the right credit for having traced a path that led us to victory. We are continuing it.”

What will the next market summer be like?

“It will be characterized by very few negative balances. The Italian model has remained static for many years and we have been overtaken by the other European championships. We need to revisit the model that can keep the system in balance between costs and revenues. The cost of labor today is disproportionate compared to to revenues. We must be good at containing costs, trying to exploit the values ​​that our players are able to express, and we saw this at the European Championship. “

The will of the players is essential for the final decision. In this case, his desire to return to a championship he wanted to retrace was influenced. On the other hand, in this financial situation, the company could not give up on this operation. But, if it had not been his will, today perhaps we would be talking about different things. It is not true that Zhang wanted to sell Lukaku at all costs. “

“There are some assessments to be made: this squad has no deep flaws, it is homogeneous and is giving us satisfaction in the league and in Europe. It deserves to continue. In January it is difficult: we should find opportunities up to the situation that allow us to improve. Now we guarantee a certain competitiveness, there will be no upheavals “.

Chance to go to Milan?

“At that moment I was at Juventus and I didn’t give space to other clubs.”

“The fact that Baccin is in Argentina is part of what are ordinary activities. Monitoring some leagues and identifying those who may be suitable subjects for our model. Vlahovic is a great talent, the expression of a modern striker. I know he c “It is an aspect of conflict with Fiorentina and I hope that they will be able to solve their problem because I realize that it is bad for a club to see a player who represents a legacy pass by. It would be nice if they could continue. I can say that Vlahovic represents one of the the most interesting young people in the Italian league. Our department is very encouraged by the presence of experience and youth that bring a high quality mixer “.

Capital gains and my renewal?

“The Italian model must understand player trading. Which is important in terms of revenues, like the Lukaku case. By now our league is transitioning to then go to the Premier or PSG. Zero problems for Inter on investigation? Absolutely yes. Renewal? As management we have a good relationship with the owners, with Steven Zhang. Now we need to see how Covid affects his return to Milan, but let’s say that I, Samaden, Ausilio and Baccin are eager to continue our adventure, our experience at Inter. , and it’s a mutual thing with society. I believe that, on the first occasion that Steven arrives, there are all prerequisites for it to be realized “”.