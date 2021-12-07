Marotta: “Inzaghi is the point of reference for Inter. Here without Lukaku and Hakimi? Sincerely..”

Speaking on Sky Sport before the match against Real Madrid, Beppe Marotta, CEO of Inter, spoke about the challenge

Speaking on Sky Sport before the match against Real Madrid, Beppe Marotta, CEO of Inter, spoke about the match against the Merengues in this way: “Is it possible to first place without Lukaku and Hakimi? I honestly didn’t think so, probably also many fans and professionals: but this is the beauty of football, dreams come true We qualified with one day to go, today we play with great motivation and tranquility for the first place.

Inzaghi renewal? The most important thing is that he represents a great point of reference for Inter: we are very happy and proud of him, he is proud of representing this club. Making way in Europe? The conditions are all there: the Champions is a tournament and not a championship, there are favorable circumstances that can help in some moments. The group has acquired a mentality and a knowledge of this tournament, today they are more self-confident: the groove traced by the previous coaches was important for Inzaghi who has a squad of champions who have the pride of the rosette of Italian champions. The hope is to continue this climb to get to where Inter has always been.

The players go out on the pitch to give their best knowing that they wear an important jersey to give us and the fans evenings of great emotions. They don’t need a particular position: Inzaghi is a great motivator and knows how to organize the team, there are the conditions to do well “.

