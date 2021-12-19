Marotta: “Inzaghi our North Star. The goal is the twentieth championship “
Inter’s CEO in the ’90th minute’: “Brozovic has expressed his will to stay with Inter, now it’s just a question of negotiating”
Guest in connection from the Inter headquarters with ’90th’ on Rai 2, the CEO of Inter Beppe Marotta commends the work of Simone Inzaghi in his first months on the Nerazzurri bench: “I imagined there were more difficulties. In reality Simone entered our situation more easily than expected and supported by the club, the managers, Ausilio, Baccin, managed to demonstrate his true and authentic value: in my opinion today it represents the added value of our club and the technical area. With you no? Perhaps there is no precise answer. Taking a short historical retrospective and entering the Christmas spirit, I remember that this summer the club was affected by strong turbulence and violent storms, luckily we found our North Star to guide us in the best way. We managed to find the right path with an economic rebalancing of the club, with three changes related to the departures of Hakimi, Lukaku and Eriksen, in addition to the change of the coach. This was the great difficulty at that time, but we managed to facilitate Inzaghi’s entry. On the other hand there is the bright star which has a much broader meaning: the two stars are our goal which would represent the twentieth championship, two as the sign of victory, our great goal that all together with great humility we will have to pursue. . If Conte will have repented? I do not believe. But we must never dig up the past. I believe that Conte has drawn an important furrow in this evolutionary and growth process. From the tactical point of view, the game mentality and character, Conte’s work has been seen, just as we are seeing the work of Simone Inzaghi. This is in the logic of things and times. We got a great victory, we would like to repeat this important result which would be a great gift for our fans, for our property and for ourselves. It would also be a sign of further growth which also led to further qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League which had been missing for ten years. “
We talk about Icardi who posts black and white photos on social media: how would he see his return to Italy at Juve? “Italy is no longer the El Dorado of football as in the nineties, if important players return to Italy they are welcome. It is not up to me to discuss the Icardi issue, he is not our player but belongs to PSG. we are fine and happy with the strikers we have at our disposal. I’m just saying that football will benefit from the moment that quality players return to Italy. ” The Super League wasn’t such a bad idea. “I agree with all the analysis done by Infantino. The hypothesis of the Super League was born from a cry of alarm from the participating clubs, the fact that football currently represents an unsustainable model had been denounced. Our government also needs to show more attention. Football is a phenomenon of aggregation, it represents a cross-section of our industry, we pay a billion in contributions. One reply to Joe Barone? The appropriate venue was that of the Assembly, I have already said what I had to say to Barone. Inter is for transparency, we wanted to make the debt situation known, it is a fact of great transparency. Inter have always respected deadlines, I asked Barone to avoid expressing his grievances in that way. “
Renewal chapter of Brozovic: “We have some issues to address in the context of contract renewals. The starting point is that we are happy with our players who will expire and we have started new negotiations with them. We hope to be able to complete them profitably for everyone. Brozovic is a very important player, he has shown his will to stay in Inter, so there is great happiness on our part, now it is a question of negotiating from an economic point of view, these are the greatest difficulties, but I am very optimistic about this. point of view”. Inbound one speaks instead of Luis Alberto: “I don’t want to go into the future, it’s still early, we’ll tackle everything at the right time”.
December 19, 2021 (change December 19, 2021 | 19:12)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED