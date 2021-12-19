Marotta: “Inzaghi our North Star. The goal is the twentieth championship “

Guest in connection from the Inter headquarters with ’90th’ on Rai 2, the CEO of Inter Beppe Marotta commends the work of Simone Inzaghi in his first months on the Nerazzurri bench: “I imagined there were more difficulties. In reality Simone entered our situation more easily than expected and supported by the club, the managers, Ausilio, Baccin, managed to demonstrate his true and authentic value: in my opinion today it represents the added value of our club and the technical area. With you no? Perhaps there is no precise answer. Taking a short historical retrospective and entering the Christmas spirit, I remember that this summer the club was affected by strong turbulence and violent storms, luckily we found our North Star to guide us in the best way. We managed to find the right path with an economic rebalancing of the club, with three changes related to the departures of Hakimi, Lukaku and Eriksen, in addition to the change of the coach. This was the great difficulty at that time, but we managed to facilitate Inzaghi’s entry. On the other hand there is the bright star which has a much broader meaning: the two stars are our goal which would represent the twentieth championship, two as the sign of victory, our great goal that all together with great humility we will have to pursue. . If Conte will have repented? I do not believe. But we must never dig up the past. I believe that Conte has drawn an important furrow in this evolutionary and growth process. From the tactical point of view, the game mentality and character, Conte’s work has been seen, just as we are seeing the work of Simone Inzaghi. This is in the logic of things and times. We got a great victory, we would like to repeat this important result which would be a great gift for our fans, for our property and for ourselves. It would also be a sign of further growth which also led to further qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League which had been missing for ten years. “