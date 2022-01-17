Sports

Marotta offers more than Juventus

In the future of Paulo Dybala there could be a farewell to Juventus, Beppe Marotta tempts him: Inter offers more than the bianconeri

Until a few weeks ago the hottest man on the market in A league it was Dusan Vlahovic, while now the tussle for Paulo’s future has started Dybala: the renewal with the bianconeri is under discussion.

Paulo Dybala © LaPresse

That gaze turned towards the management, after the goal againstUdinese, was already very significant but the Argentine wanted to reiterate the concept even in words in the post game: “I don’t have to prove anything to anyone”. The number ’10’ of the Juventus, after many words spent by the management, he raised his voice. The feeling is that Dybala has gained more strength, perhaps because it now has an alternative behind it and an offer that could make you think. Behind is theInter by Beppe Marotta.

READ ALSO >>> CM.IT | Juventus transfer market, from Depay to Morata: the latest on the attack

Paulo Dybala © LaPresse

Before the big match againstAtalanta, Beppe Marotta broke the silence regarding Paulo Dybala. Over the course of his long and brilliant career, the Nerazzurri CEO has repeatedly shown that he is a champion in seizing opportunities on a free transfer, that of the Argentine number ten could be one of the most extraordinary. Despite the official words and utterances, the Milanese club is working to fill the role of tempting devil for the ‘Joya’ and put in difficulty the Juventus on renewal.

According to what was revealed in today’s edition of ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’, the offer of Marotta would surpass that of the Bianconeri: Juventus would be offering Dybala a three-year deal worth 7.5 million plus bonuses, while theInter he would be willing to guarantee the Argentine a five-year term (again at 7.5 million euros per season). A difference in the duration of the contract that could seriously tempt the ‘Joya’. For the sake of completeness, as we told you on Calciomercato.it, Dybala continues to give his priority to renewal and to stay in Juventus. The Nerazzurri’s offer, if confirmed in these terms, would be superior to that of the Old Lady.

