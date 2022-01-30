Marotta sinks Milan and Juve

Inter placed the shots Gosens and Caicedo but also works for the summer market: Marotta thinks of a super midfield for Inzaghi

L’Inter between present and future on the market. Marotta and Ausilio gave Gosens and Caicedo to Inzaghi for the second part of the season and assault the second star in the league.

The leadership of the Italian champion has however also begun to plan future moves, waiting in the coming days to define the renewal of Marcelo Brozovic. The Croatian is the pillar of Inzaghi’s midfield and the white smoke – unless sensational surprises – will arrive at the end of the winter transfer market: contract until 2026 for the former Dinamo Zagreb, for around 6 million euros net of fixed base plus bonuses. All set for Brozovic, with Marotta who meanwhile continues the courtship for Davide Frattesi for the Inter midfielder tomorrow.

Inter transfer market, super midfield: Frattesi and Kessie for Inzaghi

The axis with the Sassuolo it is quite warm, considering that in the Neroverde home there is also another jewel like Scamacca teases the imagination of the Italian champions. Frattesi has been on Inter’s notebook for some time, closely followed last year by Ausilio and Baccin when he wore the Monza shirt.. Meanwhile Marotta treats and presses his friend on the hips Carnivalswith Sassuolo evaluating 25 million of euro the young midfielder. Inter at the moment would not intend to go beyond a check for 15 million – writes ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ – to consider also that 30% of the proceeds for Frattesi will go to Rome.

Sassuolo is therefore not willing to give discounts for his talent, even if Marotta has been in a privileged position in the last few weeks in the race for his card. Inter want to further raise the level of the midfield and build a super department, even if the Nerazzurri market will have to close in the black next summer. Therefore, the inclusion in the negotiation of some counterpart welcome to Sassuolo should not be excluded (Pinamonti or Pirola the most popular), otherwise sacrifice someone on the way out. Finally, Marotta remains vigilant about the situation for Kessie: Inter have the chance to convince the Ivorian – in desires as well from Juventus – to follow the former partner al Milan Calhanoglu (he too arrived on a free transfer) on the other side of the Naviglio.