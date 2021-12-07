Marotta: ‘This Inter can do better than my Juve, Inzaghi has a squad of champions. And on Conte … ‘| First page

On the sidelines of the Champions League match against Real Madrid, the CEO ofInter, Beppe Marotta, answered questions from Sky Sports.

After the sales of Hakimi and Lukaku, did you expect to be here with a qualification already achieved?

“Honestly no, and it was not only my thoughts but also that of insiders and fans. But football is great for this and today we play first place with confidence “

There is also talk of the renewal of the Inzaghi.

“The renewal of Inzaghi? The most important thing is that today he represents a great point of reference for Inter, we are proud of him and he is proud to be our coach “

Can your Inter follow the footsteps of your Juve in the Champions League, perhaps in less time?

“The conditions are all there because the Champions is a tournament and there are favorable circumstances that can sometimes help you, it’s different from the championship. And then now we have players prepared for this tournament, Inzaghi has a squad of champions, because they are Italian champions and now they have also passed the round “.

We didn’t win only thanks to Conte.

“The players go out on the pitch to give their best, knowing they are wearing an important shirt. They don’t need great motivation, knowing in any case that Inzaghi is very good at this too ”.