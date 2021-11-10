Marotta to De Laurentiis: “Can you give me Insigne? I offer Sanchez and 15 million”, the response from Napoli

Lorenzo Insigne in the plans ofInter for the attack of the future. The Napoli captain has been liked by the Nerazzurri management for several seasons, and already in the past – in hindsight – there had been attempts to entice the player and the Campania club to transfer. From the president Aurelio De Laurentiis, however, there has never been a great willingness to deprive himself of his number 24. A different question, now, because the player is in the expiration of the contract and the divorce, if consumed, will be due to a lack of agreement on the renewal.

Regarding the Insigne-Inter axis, the editorial staff of Corriere dello Sport today recalls an interesting background. In August, last summer, while in the Castel di Sangro retreat there was a pinch of coldness between the captain of Napoli and the president, who did not seem to have much to say to each other, Beppe MarottaJoaquin Correa, even before jumping on the ‘Tucu’, an attempt for the ‘Magnifico’ did it. “Aurelio, shall we talk about it?”, his words to De Laurentiis. But 15 million euros plus the price tag of Alex Sanchez they did not break through: too little to strike up a real negotiation.