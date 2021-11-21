Marotta: “We can fight for the Scudetto. Brozovic? I trust that he will stay because … “
Beppe Marotta, managing director of the sport area of Inter, spoke to DAZN microphones before the match against Napoli. These are his statements: “I share Inzaghi’s words, we are in an interlocutory phase: the result is very important, but also the performance. It must be convincing to ensure that it is able to give us self-esteem and convince us that we are able to fight this too. Spalletti? There is a good combination between all the components at Napoli, it is a winning mix: I am happy for him, he is an excellent coach who has done well with us too. Football is made up of cycles, from my part there is maximum esteem for a professional like him.
Brozovic? We still have to get to the heart, I’m confident as we all are: I hope the boy, but I’m sure, that he can continue his experience in this glorious club. It is not easy to find other clubs that give him what Inter gave him: I hope we can find an agreement to continue. Insigne zero? I am referring in general, it is up to us managers to grasp the favorable situations: it is not correct to enter into the merits. But these situations must be grasped when there are the conditions to do so: it is a question of evaluating them one by one “.
