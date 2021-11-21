Marotta: “We can fight for the Scudetto. Brozovic? I trust that he will stay because … “

Beppe Marotta, managing director of the sport area of ​​Inter, spoke to DAZN microphones before the match against Napoli. These are his statements: “I share Inzaghi’s words, we are in an interlocutory phase: the result is very important, but also the performance. It must be convincing to ensure that it is able to give us self-esteem and convince us that we are able to fight this too. Spalletti? There is a good combination between all the components at Napoli, it is a winning mix: I am happy for him, he is an excellent coach who has done well with us too. Football is made up of cycles, from my part there is maximum esteem for a professional like him.