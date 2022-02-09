Marotta: “We will analyze the report, but disqualifications must not be an alibi”

A few minutes before the kick-off of the quarter-final of the Coppa Italia between Inter and Roma, the Nerazzurri CEO Beppe Marotta pauses for an analysis to the microphones of Sport Mediaset starting from a possible appeal for the disqualifications of Simone Inzaghi And Alessandro Bastoni: “I will not enter into the merits because these are assessments that affect the sports judge based on the referee’s report, the assistant in this case – begins the manager from Varese -. At most I can analyze the congruity but we defer to a careful evaluation that it will be done tomorrow, when we decide what to do this must not be an alibi for us, we lost and we must have the awareness to treasure it, to give a correct reading of the game, to think about the present which is tonight’s and the future which is that of Naples, with the right attitude, with the desire to reach the goals. Appeal for disqualification? With the lawyer Cappellini we will analyze the report well and we will evaluate. Surely we need to be even better at managing moments of despair such as those that occurred at the end of the game. We need to improve and this is the goal. There is the right regret for the undeserved defeat in the derby. But we have to turn the page to face this match against Roma, in a competition we care a lot about. “