Marquez and diplopia: “It’s better, now on the track with a CBR or an RCV” – Formule

From a worrying absence to returning both in the saddle and in front of the PC camera to support the ritual interviews via Zoom: Marc Marquez in the last week he has been the protagonist of a real U-turn that leaves hope for the 2022 MotoGP season. The Spanish rider, in fact, at first seemed destined not to attend today during the Honda event in which the 2022 two and four-wheel racing activities were presented. Instead, the eight-time world champion did not miss this appointment and just yesterday evening the images of his training on a motocross bike were released, the same discipline he was practicing when following a fall he returned to life. the nightmare of diplopia, already unleashed in 2011 at the end of his first season in Moto2.

“It was one of the hardest moments of my career – explained Marc Marquez via Zoom about his feelings after yet another relapse in health – I simply followed my Doctor’s instructions and in the last month the situation has started to improve significantly. The result was positive, I can’t wait to tackle the next step, which is to get on the track on a CBR-1000 or an RCV “. Honda will unveil the 2022 prototype on February 8 and Marquez will not be missing. His presence in the winter tests scheduled in Sepang on 5 and 6 February and in Mandalika in Indonesia the following week is still to be evaluated. The championship will start in less than two months in Qatar in Losail. A year ago Marquez skipped the first two stages and then presented himself in Portimao to start 2021 starting from the third stage of the calendar.