Marquez: crash while doing enduro, illnesses only emerged at home – Moto

There is no peace for Marc Marquez. The Honda Repsol team usually releases the official introductory words in the week leading up to a race weekend on Tuesday at lunchtime, but yesterday at noon the usual communications from Marc Marquez and Pol Espargarò did not arrive. The reason was clearly evident in the afternoon, when the HRC made official the fact that Marc Marquez will not be present in Portimao in Portugal in the penultimate round of the 2021 season.

Yesterday the eight-time world champion underwent thorough medical checks that revealed a slight concussion. According to what is reported by today’s edition of El Mundo Deportivo, a Spanish sports newspaper based in Barcelona historically very close to Marc Marquez, the Honda rider crashed on Saturday near Cervera while he was training with the enduro bike. The 1993 class was in the company of a friend we read in the columns of the Catalan newspaper and he returned home independently after the fall. At the time of the crash, therefore, there seemed to be no consequences for Marquez. Only once he returned home would illnesses emerge to the persistence of which Marquez underwent medical checks yesterday. Reliefs following which Marquez and Honda preferred not to risk racing this weekend due to the mild concussion reported.

The hope of all fans is that Marc Marquez’s shoulder and right arm have not been injured on the occasion of this injury. After the first operation following the fracture of the humerus in Jerez in July 2020, in fact, a second one was necessary for the rupture of the support plate to the fractured bone, a sudden break that occurred while Marc Marquez opened a window according to what reported the Honda. At the end of 2020, then, Marc Marquez returned a third time under the knife to avert the dangers arising from an infection. In Texas, on the occasion of his success in Austin, the Honda rider categorically denied the rumors according to which a fourth surgery was necessary.