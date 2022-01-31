Marquez: ‘My arm still limits me for MotoGP. I’m inspired by Nadal ‘

The Honda MotoGP Spaniard applauds his compatriot’s achievement at the Australian Open and looks to the future with ambitions and hope: “I’d like to be able to come back like him, from the front door”

All on their feet for Rafa Nadal. Also Marc Marquez joins the applause for the Spanish tennis player, the first man to win 21 Grand Slams. The triumph at the Australian Open ended a negative period for the Spaniard, back from a six-month stop due to a foot problem and positivity at Covid. An ordeal not far from what the Honda rider has been going through for two years. Also for this reason, Nadal’s success is a stimulus and an example in view of the 2022 season in MotoGP. A championship that Marquez will face again with the puzzle of physical conditions.

QUESTION MARK – Marc took part in a connection with Eurosport Spain to celebrate his compatriot and spoke of his slow recovery between convalescence in his right arm and diplopia: “The eye problem is forgotten, I recovered better than expected. I have to do a very precise planning on the work to be done on the arm, which is the most limiting thing for me ”. He continues the talent born in 1993: “Rafa gave me motivation and the desire to keep fighting because in a month we will start the season”.

EXPLANATORY STATEMENT – Nadal has always been a model for Marquez, but this time he seems more excited than usual: “Rafa was incredible for how he kept his concentration in the final. In these 5 hours the memories of the many moments he has lived in these hard months will have passed through his head ”. A situation similar to the one he already experienced last season, returning from the triple transverse fracture to the right humerus and in any case able to impose himself in three GPs. Yes, Rafa is an example for mentality and determination, as he wrote on social media and highlighted once again on TV: “I take him as a reference on a personal level, because I’m living in a situation very similar to him”. Finally a hope: “I would like to be able to come back like him, from the main door”. Clear message to the opponents who will face him on the track

