Marquez rejoices on social media for Verstappen’s pole – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

“Yes, yes, yes, pole for Max Verstappen. I can’t wait for tomorrow to race, come on Red Bull ”. So on social networks Marc Marquez celebrated the Dutchman’s tenth pole position of the season, who dubbed Lewis Hamilton in terms of pole starts this season, making him the fastest driver on Saturday on ten occasions against only five pole positions obtained by the seven-time world champion.

Tomorrow the Mercedes driver has the possibility of obtaining the eighth world title in his career, thus overcoming Michael Schumacher, but Max Verstappen and Red Bull will do their utmost not to see a title fade at the last meter that at the beginning of July and at the end of October already seemed almost on the bulletin board for the 1997 class.

Verstappen and Hamilton will start side by side in the front row, with the Red Bull driver who will also be able to count on the soft tires with which he passed the cut in Q2 after having ruined the set of medium tires mounted at the beginning of the second session in the second lap. Qualification. In addition to the support of the whole of Holland, Verstappen will also be able to count on typhus by Marc Marquez – who like Verstappen is part of the long list of athletes sponsored by Red Bull – tomorrow in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.