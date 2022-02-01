Marquez talks about his fears

For some time, in the last few weeks, the future of Marc Marquez it was enveloped in a dense and dark cloud.

There diplopia, combined with physical conditions still not excellent after the many injuries of the past months, in fact caused fear that the Spaniard’s career could also end early, a scenario that the visits made in recent times have definitively averted but which, in any case, previously , ended up worrying the native of Cervera a lot.

Marquez’s revelations on diplopia

“The truth is that there was a lot of uncertainty. It has all been a bit chaotic at times, but perhaps it could be summed up as just another difficult winter. Sometimes I didn’t know when I would be able to compete again or if I would be able to do it, ”Marquez admitted to the official Honda channels.

“They were gods really tough months. With double vision it is difficult to live a normal life and I needed to be at home, still, so it was quite uncomfortable ”.

The recovery of Marquez

The Spaniard, therefore, had a bad time but, thanks to the support of the right people, he managed to deal with a situation that caused him not a little anxiety.

“Thanks to the advice of the Doctor Sanchez Dalmau the recovery was a complete success e I was able to recover my sight well”Continued a Marquez who will now go in search of confirmations in Malaysia.

“THE Sepang test they will help me see how I am physically and above all how mine is arm compared to last year. It will also serve to see the work that HRC did with the new bike and see where we are ”.

Marquez’s next weeks

Marquez, therefore, will finally be able to put a stone on a problem that occurred for the first time in 2011 and focus exclusively on what he does best, which is to ride a motorcycle.

It will therefore be a real liberation for him to get on the new one RC213V next February 5th, a day in which the eight-time world champion will certainly be crossed by a mix of emotions and adrenaline that he will hardly forget after what he has been through.

OMNISPORT