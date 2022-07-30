Marquinhos and Galtier sing the praises of ‘very competitive’ and ‘very professional’ Neymar

The 30-year-old Brazilian international has received praise from the Paris-SG captain and coach.

Neymar Jr is fine, thank you for him. Deaf to criticism and rumours, the 30-year-old Brazilian international striker seems determined to stay at Paris Saint-Germain. Moreover, the suitors for his signature do not jostle a priori in the office of Luis Campos or Nasser Al-Khelaïfi… In the meantime, Marquinhos is not worried about his compatriot. On the contrary. “I know him very well. He likes challenges. He has that personality. He is very competitive. I see him, his start to the season, his concentration, his work during the holidays to be in good shape at the start of the season. Nice to see him like this“Promises the Brazilian captain of PSG, at a press conference in Tel Aviv, on the eve of the Champions Trophy against Nantes (Sunday, 8 p.m.). And the former Roma to continue:It’s an important season for him and for us. I hope he will continue like this and show all his quality.»

Same story with Christophe Galtier, delighted to be able to count on “a joyful, happy, very professional player” since the recovery. “He arrived prepared, fit, he hasn’t missed a session so far and he is working. He is about sharing and listening to the expectations we have of him. He’s a great player, world class, and it’s always important to have world class players to have very high goals“, Adds the new Parisian coach, who had already expressed his desire to keep Neymar during previous interventions in front of the media. One thing is certain: PSG will rely even more than usual on Neymar Jr, under contract until 2027, on Sunday in the absence of a certain Kylian Mbappé, suspended against the Canaries.