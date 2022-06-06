Marquinhos and Neymar holders with Brazil

More than a dozen PSG players are not yet on vacation. They participate in matches with their respective national teams. After its demonstration against South Korea on Thursday (1-5), Brazil continues its tour in Asia with a meeting against Japan. Uncertain before the meeting against the Koreans due to a right foot injury, Neymar started and scored twice on penalty.

Neymar in search of Seleçao goalscoring record

This Monday (12:20 p.m.), Brazil therefore faces Japan in a new friendly match. For this meeting, Tite – the coach of the Seleçao – decided to start the two PSG players he called up, Marquinhos and Neymar. The Parisian captain will be associated with Eder Militao in central defense, while against Korea, he played alongside his former teammate at the Rouge & Bleu, Thiago Silva. Neymar will play him as a false number 9 and will try to get closer to the goalscoring record of the Brazilian selection held by Pelé (73 against 77).