Marquinhos promises to support Neymar

The game PSG-Nice of the 9th day of Ligue 1 was won by the Paris Saint Germain. Marquinhoshad strong words for Neymar at the end of the match.

PSG-Nice: Neymar shines, admiring Marquinhos

After the international break, Neymar and his teammates returned to service. The PSG-Nice poster which was played at the Parc des Princes on October 1 was an opportunity for the Brazilian to seduce his teammates a little more, first and foremost Marquinhos. The Paris Saint-Germain defender was particularly seduced by the performance of the former FC Barcelona player.

Even if he did not score either of the two goals scored by PSG against OGC Nice, Neymar Jr was important in the game for his team. He made himself available during this meeting in addition to participating in defensive actions. This constant commitment from the Brazilian on the pitch has made his compatriot Marquinhos say that he is having a great season.

Marquinhos’ statement on Neymar after PSG-Nice

“We are all happy with him for his performances and for the mentality he has on the pitch. He helps a lot, makes himself available, an attitude that we must keep until the end of the season. There, he is starting a good season. We are going to support him so that he ends it well.”, confided the captain of Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the match.

Marquinhos wants to go for big things with Neymar

Marquinhos continued, still speaking of Neymar, “Going for great things is the most important thing for him and for us, especially for me who is with him at PSG and in the selection. I hope he will continue to perform well until the end of the season.’

This PSG-Nice poster which ended with a victory (2-1) for the Parisians had started without Kylian Mbappé. The former Real Madrid target started the game on the substitutes’ bench before being kicked off by coach Christophe Galtier. Lionel Messi scored the first goal of the game which gave Paris SG the lead. The ball from Messi’s free kick taken at the entrance to the OGC Nice penalty area lodged in the goal window of Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Gaëtan Laborde, the former Stade Rennais FC player, tied the two teams in the 47th minute of the match. Entering the game, Kylian Mbappé scored the second goal in the defeat of Lucien Favre’s men. The OGC Nice coach will also be a little more weakened by this defeat.