Marquinhos reflects on the match between Mbappé and Neymar

This Tuesday, the PSG started its 2022-2023 campaign from Champions League with a victory over the Juventus Torino (2-1). Despite an uncontrolled second act, the players of Christophe Galtier were able to pocket the three important points to launch this new edition of the C1 perfectly. Holder in the three-man defense, Marquinhos returned to the mixed zone on the overall performance of the Rouge & Bleu. The PSG captain was also asked about the performance of Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappein comments reported by The Parisian and Foot Mercato.

The performance of PSG

” It’s here Champions League, we know the difficulty of this competition, there is no easy match, you have to take advantage of the good times and stay strong in the toughest times. Today I am proud of the team. We conceded a goal and we can do better in terms of concentration, but overall we were able to block the opposing chances well. We were able to make our situations grow in the first half. We could have killed the game, we had the chances. Scoring the third goal was essential for us, we didn’t succeed, but we retain the solidarity that allows us to keep this victory. »

The more complicated second period

“I especially think that the Juventus had to push more. The score of 2-0 is always difficult to manage. If the opposing team scores a goal, they come back into the game and can score the second to come back to score. In difficult times, the juve turned the ball, we didn’t give spaces even though we didn’t manage to press high. Our low block was very solid. You have to know how to manage these moments, by being aggressive. Afterwards, if we can look higher, it’s better. We will try to do it in the next game. »

A Neymar in top form

“Ney also made a very good start to the season. He is a player who helps us a lot on the pitch, with a great personality. He always looks for the ball, as soon as there are opportunities for us. The team is getting its bearings more and more and Ney is gaining momentum and that’s very good for us. »

“He was great. He scored two goals and that’s very important for us. It’s important the chances we have, especially at the start of the match, to kill them. It unlocks a match, it changes the story of a match. It’s the kind of tough match where we big players want to show our worth. He is no different. He’s a champ. He showed it plenty of times, even today. It’s nice to have this kind of player with the power and quality he has. As I often say, in defense we have to stay strong and concede as few goals as possible. We have an attack which is of high quality, which can score at least one or two goals. If we manage to do our job behind and not concede a goal, we will have the victory because our attack is really powerful. »