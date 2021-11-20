News

Marracash and Elodie, the rapper breaks the silence: that’s how it ended

Marracash formalizes the end of the relationship with Elodie. The two artists dated for about two years, then separated in September during the preparation of the rapper’s latest record, Us, Them and Others. The presence of Elodie in the video Crazy Love it is not accidental: in that circumstance the ex couple was talking the end of their love. “We broke up during the making of the record – Marracash told Corriere della Sera -. It was a challenging time for both of us and we both tried to make ends meet. It’s nice that she is on the cover with my family and the people who have been closest to me. It is also in the video for ‘Crazy Love’: we stage the end of our relationship and we kill each other “.

No social explanation

Marracash and Elodie preferred not to release any official statement on social media to inform fans of the end of their relationship. The 42-year-old explains why: “With the gossip raging, I didn’t want to give explanations on social networks. We met on the set of a video and we thought it would be nice to close the circle with another video ”. Meanwhile, the former competitor of Amici has already moved on and would be dating 38-year-old former model and manager Davide Rossi: the new couple was recently paparazzi during a moment of intimacy in the car.

