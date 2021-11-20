Marracash – Pagliaccio (text) – Rapologia.it

Text by Clown from Marracash, track produced by March

Marracash, track produced by March

Album: We, Them, The Others

Read the text of Pagliaccio by Marracash

Laugh clown on your broken love

Laugh at the duol

Street, everyone’s talking about it

Why don’t you throw yourself? It’s an easy it

But you abuse it like the type of Facile.it

Put your face in other people’s movies like deepfake

It is not a threat, if I lift the iPhone I already know who you are

If I talk about certain topics, I really treat them with gloves

Since I have a past, I don’t want to find the past in front of me

You look great from the rearview mirror

But it’s all shameless plagiarism

Laugh clown, without the tenor

What you saw is Scarface, but you are Scarcella

The road exists like Kate Winslet, if you leave it it erases you

If you take advantage of it, she looks for you, then presents you with the fee

Since everyone is talking bullshit then they do not shit each other

No, he does not go out of his character because he is ashamed of who he is

Take this deception to the end, otherwise he’ll sink you

I advise against playing the nabob after you have done two numbers

So no, don’t get into Lambo, keep them for security

Ah, even in rap there’s a limit to the shit you can say

I wouldn’t be afraid of you even if you were really armed

Do you want to make war with me? Make war with the strongest

Ahahahah

Buy the clothes, choose the poses

Face tattoos like greasepaint

The red nose from a cold

Give me two jumps and two somersaults

Bro you are a fraud

The brother is stupid as I see

Only half a man like Frodo

Look, I know everyone you take pictures with

And we laugh together the next day

They want your money but it doesn’t mean they respect you

They don’t mirror each other, it’s that they pull the cart, bro

Don’t be belligerent that I get excited

Half an hour in the barracks doesn’t make you Silvio Pellico

I really did, you’re just dreaming of it

To guys like you, bro, we sold them courage

I know, you want to know who I’m talking about

There is plenty of choice, but more than anything else there is embarrassment

The ugliest I have ever met said to me “dear

Never lie to yourself or to the lawyer “

Come home, mom only talks to me about bills

My brother is the only one they arrested

The only crime you did was steal my flow

Now that the level is lower than your ceiling

If they all lock you in one room to do the maranza

Bro there is enough to make the new season of LOL

