News

Marracash – Pagliaccio (text) – Rapologia.it

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Text by Clown from Marracash, track produced by March

To hear the lyrics of Clown by Marracash or buy the album We, Them, The Others click here.

Read the text of Pagliaccio by Marracash

Laugh clown on your broken love
Laugh at the duol

Street, everyone’s talking about it
Why don’t you throw yourself? It’s an easy it
But you abuse it like the type of Facile.it
Put your face in other people’s movies like deepfake

It is not a threat, if I lift the iPhone I already know who you are
If I talk about certain topics, I really treat them with gloves
Since I have a past, I don’t want to find the past in front of me
You look great from the rearview mirror

But it’s all shameless plagiarism
Laugh clown, without the tenor
What you saw is Scarface, but you are Scarcella
The road exists like Kate Winslet, if you leave it it erases you

If you take advantage of it, she looks for you, then presents you with the fee
Since everyone is talking bullshit then they do not shit each other
No, he does not go out of his character because he is ashamed of who he is
Take this deception to the end, otherwise he’ll sink you

I advise against playing the nabob after you have done two numbers
So no, don’t get into Lambo, keep them for security

Ah, even in rap there’s a limit to the shit you can say
I wouldn’t be afraid of you even if you were really armed
Do you want to make war with me? Make war with the strongest
Ahahahah

Buy the clothes, choose the poses
Face tattoos like greasepaint
The red nose from a cold
Give me two jumps and two somersaults

Bro you are a fraud
The brother is stupid as I see
Only half a man like Frodo
Look, I know everyone you take pictures with

And we laugh together the next day
They want your money but it doesn’t mean they respect you
They don’t mirror each other, it’s that they pull the cart, bro
Don’t be belligerent that I get excited
Half an hour in the barracks doesn’t make you Silvio Pellico

I really did, you’re just dreaming of it
To guys like you, bro, we sold them courage
I know, you want to know who I’m talking about
There is plenty of choice, but more than anything else there is embarrassment

The ugliest I have ever met said to me “dear
Never lie to yourself or to the lawyer “
Come home, mom only talks to me about bills
My brother is the only one they arrested

The only crime you did was steal my flow
Now that the level is lower than your ceiling
If they all lock you in one room to do the maranza
Bro there is enough to make the new season of LOL

Related:

  • Read our in-depth analysis on Person.
  • Discover the latest releases of Italian and international rap by clicking here.
  • If you find any errors, please report them to us in DM on Instagram.


Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
0 29 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“Cars also audition for movies”

October 11, 2021

Jennifer Aniston’s jeans are the casual summer must-have to wear on repeat until autumn

October 16, 2021

Angelina Jolie covered with bees for the day dedicated to them

August 1, 2021

the meaning of November 5th and the Guy Fawkes mask

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button