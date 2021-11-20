Marracash – Pagliaccio (text) – Rapologia.it
Text by Clown from Marracash, track produced by March
To hear the lyrics of Clown by Marracash or buy the album We, Them, The Others click here.
Read the text of Pagliaccio by Marracash
Laugh clown on your broken love
Laugh at the duol
Street, everyone’s talking about it
Why don’t you throw yourself? It’s an easy it
But you abuse it like the type of Facile.it
Put your face in other people’s movies like deepfake
It is not a threat, if I lift the iPhone I already know who you are
If I talk about certain topics, I really treat them with gloves
Since I have a past, I don’t want to find the past in front of me
You look great from the rearview mirror
But it’s all shameless plagiarism
Laugh clown, without the tenor
What you saw is Scarface, but you are Scarcella
The road exists like Kate Winslet, if you leave it it erases you
If you take advantage of it, she looks for you, then presents you with the fee
Since everyone is talking bullshit then they do not shit each other
No, he does not go out of his character because he is ashamed of who he is
Take this deception to the end, otherwise he’ll sink you
I advise against playing the nabob after you have done two numbers
So no, don’t get into Lambo, keep them for security
Ah, even in rap there’s a limit to the shit you can say
I wouldn’t be afraid of you even if you were really armed
Do you want to make war with me? Make war with the strongest
Ahahahah
Buy the clothes, choose the poses
Face tattoos like greasepaint
The red nose from a cold
Give me two jumps and two somersaults
Bro you are a fraud
The brother is stupid as I see
Only half a man like Frodo
Look, I know everyone you take pictures with
And we laugh together the next day
They want your money but it doesn’t mean they respect you
They don’t mirror each other, it’s that they pull the cart, bro
Don’t be belligerent that I get excited
Half an hour in the barracks doesn’t make you Silvio Pellico
I really did, you’re just dreaming of it
To guys like you, bro, we sold them courage
I know, you want to know who I’m talking about
There is plenty of choice, but more than anything else there is embarrassment
The ugliest I have ever met said to me “dear
Never lie to yourself or to the lawyer “
Come home, mom only talks to me about bills
My brother is the only one they arrested
The only crime you did was steal my flow
Now that the level is lower than your ceiling
If they all lock you in one room to do the maranza
Bro there is enough to make the new season of LOL
Related:
- Read our in-depth analysis on Person.
- Discover the latest releases of Italian and international rap by clicking here.
- If you find any errors, please report them to us in DM on Instagram.