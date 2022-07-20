Marrakech du rire – “It’s limited”, “Must dose”, “So we laugh at domestic violence?”, “Pardon??” : a joke by Nawell Madani on Rihanna goes badly with twittos

M6 direct screen capture / The Marrakech of laughter

Le Marrakech du rire made its big comeback this Tuesday, July 19 on M6. An evening that made many disappointed, the twittos having judged it overall quite weak from a humorous point of view. If the passage of Nawell Madani in the eyes of many raised the level of the evening, some were shocked by one of his sentences directly related to the Rihanna-Chris Brown affair.

This Tuesday, July 19, 2022, M6 broadcast the 10th anniversary of Marrakech du rire. A highly anticipated evening after three years of cancellation of this great evening of humor due to a health crisis. Before welcoming his comedian friends in turn on stage, Jamel Debbouze opened the ball with a single on stage on the same theme: the creator of the event thus told how he no longer managed to support his daughter who sang constantly during confinement, nor the noise generated by his son eating cereal at breakfast time.

He then chained the jokes on the vaccine, the zoom meetings or even the shortage of oil which would have inspired his mother to create with his girlfriends the collective “I ‘oily’ survives” in reference to Gloria Gaynor’s tube. On twitter, this introduction to the master of ceremonies was not to everyone’s taste. While some pointed to an “old-fashioned” humor, others found it far too vulgar, referring in particular to the multiple “Shut up” that punctuated his text. This criticism was again formulated when Jeff Panacloc and then Nawell Madani came on stage.

The Belgian comedian, back on stage after a long absence which corresponded to the birth of his daughter, came to present a sketch on the mental load as a mother and on her couple. Among other things, she pinned men who try to wake up their companions in the middle of the night with a view to having sex. “‘Sleep, I’ll take care of everything’…Isn’t that a rapist’s phrase?” she notably launched, while her companion Djebril Zonga was frequently filmed in the public.

But it is not this very crude outing that has most outraged Internet users. Nawell Madani then recounted her evening at the Oscars with her husband, who was one of the actors in the film Les Miserables. During a very VIP after-ceremony, she explains that she saw a woman with a rather “developed” posterior getting dangerously close to her man. Neither one nor two, she went to insult the one she suspected of wanting to flirt with him. But she quickly realized that it was actually singer Rihanna. Despite the admiration she has for the star, she had only one desire: to redo her portrait. And it was this anger that inspired him to write a shocking sentence: “I’m not Chris brown, eh, a potato and you don’t sing anymore”.

An outing that made many Internet users cringe, outraged that such a news item relating to domestic violence could inspire him with a joke. Remember that Chris Brown was found guilty of violence against Rihanna, whose swollen face had toured the world in 2009.

Fortunately, the performance of Nawell Madani, which was not reduced to this controversial reference, was especially greeted by the twittos. The latter were even many to judge that it was part of the best of the evening with those of Paul Mirabel and Ilyes Djadel. On site in Marrakech, his very noticeable passage even ended with a standing ovation which brought tears to the young mother. “It’s been a long time since I’ve been on stage. This job is hard and I doubted a lot. The strength you gave me there… Thank you very much Marrakech!”, She then wanted to to share. One of the highlights of the evening.