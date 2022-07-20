Marrakech du rire: Nawell Madani’s bad valve on Rihanna

This Tuesday, July 19, 2022, the French television channel M6 broadcast 10 years of Marrakech du rire. An event that marked the return of the show after three years of health crisis. Jamel Debbouze had invited his friends among the elite of celebrities: Paul Mirabel, Kad Merad, Camille Lellouche, Elie Semoun, Kylian Mbappé as a guest star, Booder, Kev Adams, Caroline Vigneaux, or Nawell Madani.

The Belgian comedian began to joke about the sexuality of couples drifted by recounting his crazy evening at the Oscars in the company of her husband, model Djebril Zonga, and actor in the film Wretched. The couple was invited to a VIP evening and under the eyes of the comedian, the singer Rihanna tried to seduce her companion.

She then swung a shock valve: “I’m not Chris Brown huh, a potato and you don’t sing anymore”. As a reminder, in 2009, the rapper was convicted of domestic violence against Rihanna. A joke considered to be in very bad taste for some Internet users.

Uh Nawell I like it but the joke on Chris Brown / rihanna not phew wsh we laughed no domestic violence 🤢#MarrakechDuRire —Clem (@04Sbn) July 19, 2022

But the return of Nawell Madani was acclaimed and praised by the public present at the Marrakech du rire. A craze which caused the tears of the comedian, very touched by this warm welcome after his long break. “I haven’t been on stage for a long time. This job is hard and I doubted a lot. The strength you gave me… Thank you very much Marrakech! »she slipped, moved.

©️Copyright Pulse Media. All rights reserved.

Reproduction and distribution prohibited (photocopies, intranet, web, messaging, newsletters, monitoring tools) without written authorization