Marrakech du rire: Nawell Madani’s joke on domestic violence causes discomfort on the Web!

M6 was broadcasting The 10 years of the Marrakech of laughter, this Tuesday, July 19, 2022. An event eagerly awaited by viewers since the comedy gala has become a must-see show over the years. Especially since the big evening had been canceled for the past three years, because of the health crisis. To celebrate this anniversary, Jamel Debbouze had entrusted beautiful people. Paul Mirabel, Kad Merad, Camille Lellouche, who is pregnant with her first child, Elie Semoun, Kylian Mbappé in surprise, Booder, Kev Adams, Caroline Vigneaux, or Nawell Madani. The latter was making her comeback on stage after a long break for the birth of her first child, a little girl. The Belgian comedian started joking about men trying to have sex with their girlfriends in the middle of the night. “Sleep, I take care of everything, isn’t that a rapist’s sentence? » she first swung, in front of a hilarious audience.

His valve on Rihanna and Chris Brown

Then, Nawell Madani recounted her crazy evening at the Oscars with her husband, the attractive model Djebril Zonga, and actor in the film The miserables. But while the couple was invited to a VIP party, the handsome kid was accosted by an… American star. Under the eyes of the comedian, the singer Rihanna tried to seduce her companion. If the comedian, a fan of the artist, first wanted to offer a “threesome”, his jealousy took over. Laugh or not. And so it is the fight that the young woman wanted to offer to the star, originally from Barbados. To illustrate her anger, she therefore threw a shock valve: “I’m not Chris Brown huh, a potato and you don’t sing anymore”. As a reminder, in 2009, the rapper was convicted of domestic violence against Rihanna. A joke considered to be in very bad taste for some Internet users.

Uh Nawell I like it but the joke on Chris Brown / rihanna not phew wsh we laughed no domestic violence 🤢#MarrakechDuRire —Clem (@04Sbn) July 19, 2022

“Uh Nawell I like it but the joke about Chris Brown / Rihanna not phew. Wsh we don’t laugh at domestic violence”, we could read on Twitter. But the return of Nawell Madani was acclaimed and praised by the public present at the Marrakesh of laughter. A craze which caused the tears of the comedian, very touched by this warm welcome after his long break. “I haven’t been on stage for a long time. This job is hard and I doubted a lot. The strength you gave me… Thank you very much Marrakech! »she slipped, moved.