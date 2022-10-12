Marrakech Film Festival will be chaired by filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino

the italian director Paolo Sorrentino will be the president of the jury of the 19th edition of Marrakesh International Film Festival (FIFM), the most important film event in Morocco, which will be held between November 11 and 19.

According to the organizers in a statement, Sorretino will lead a group that includes the Danish director Susanne BierAustralian director justin kurzelGuatemalan-American producer actor oscar isaacbritish actress vanessa kirby and the german actress Diana Kruger.

The Moroccan director will also be part of the jury Laila Marrakchithe Lebanese director Nadine Labaki and the french actor Tahar Rahim.





EFE







“Representing ten countries from four continents, the jury of this XIX edition is, like the Marrakesh International Film Festivala demonstration that celebrates world cinema”, reads the note.

In 2020 and 2021, the FIFM Foundation canceled the festival, but organized a virtual support program for young Moroccan, Arab and African filmmakers in order to explore international markets.

The last edition of this film event was held in 2019 and the film so many souls of the Colombian director Ricardo Rincon Gille won the Gold starhighest award of the festival.

