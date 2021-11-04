Marriage at first sight 2021: the showdown is a tragedy foretold

The mussel broke away from the rock and, judging by the last episode of Marriage at first sight, they won’t hang up anytime soon. The mussel and the rock are Davide and Martina, the couple who, within the program, had the most consistent descending escalation: swooping into the abyss. After a quiet honeymoon, with the girl who tried to take measures with the way of being and doing of the new husband, things began to sink as soon as they returned to real life, when Martina was convinced that Davide he couldn’t have added anything to his life and that, while he was there, it wasn’t even worth getting involved in the experiment. Whatever Davide did was experienced by Martina with a level of irritation that, in comparison, that of Meryl Streep for the anguish of growing old in her Death makes you beautiful it looked like rose water.

The tensions peaked at the moment of the confrontation with the other couples but, even more so, at the final meeting with the three experts that he decreed (who would have thought?) the failure of their experience, capable, up to the end, of still retaining a veil of bitterness that is difficult to degrease. On the one hand Martina, inflexible in the role of the woman with the attributes who does not bend over and nothing and always wants to have the last word on everything. On the other, Davide, the enthusiastic mussel who, perhaps due to too much naivety, does not understand that when his now ex-wife tells him that perhaps, one day, he will see, in reality he does not mean it: it is just a phrase of circumstance, a pleasant like any other. The moment immediately following the choice was, in this sense, the most terrible: seeing Davide clinging to that hypothetical period and Martina, with her lips pursed by intolerance, asking the production if she could go was, perhaps, the more dramatic scene than that Marriage at first sight has given us in the last three years.

Things have not been better to Manuel and Dalila, with the latter who, after the talk with Jessica, literally undermined all the certainties she had, convincing herself of Manuel’s insincerity and of the fact that he would have had the same attention and the same concern with any other woman that happened to him by lot. If we add to this the fact that the man never held back, often saying heavy sentences that helped to weigh down the already tense atmosphere between the two, the omelette was as good as it was made. End of marriage for them too, with so much rancor and so much suffering, for both. Luckily to bring back the sun in this edition of Marriage at first sight They were Sergio and Jessica, the diesel couple that, little by little, managed to break down the barriers and meet the needs of the other in a natural way, without forcing. The couple, which at first seemed the most incompatible on paper, has become the strongest and most beautiful, thanks to the desire to get to know each other and (really) live the experiment to the end. Their (for now) is a happy ending: seeing them, at the time of dinner with the other couples, psychoanalyzing Dalila and Martina to help them face their demons was a very tender scene that only a close-knit couple, those who know there is nothing to fear, could give.